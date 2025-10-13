Court grants extensions in Danny Guerra's lawsuit against police

Justice Frank Seepersad -

Businessman Danny Guerra’s constitutional case against the police over alleged violations of his and his company’s rights has been adjourned to later this year, as both parties sought more time to file written submissions.

Justice Frank Seepersad granted the extension without a hearing and rescheduled the matter to November 27. It was listed for hearing on October 13. Guerra’s attorneys must file their submissions by October 31, while the state has until November 28 to respond. Guerra’s legal team will have until December 19 to file any replies. Guerra, who owns DG Homes Ltd, filed the constitutional motion claiming police officers violated his rights during a May 2024 search of his company’s Sangre Grande office. He alleged that police, led by Sgt Rajesh Antoine of the Special Investigations Unit, denied him legal representation during the search.

In January, Seepersad upheld an injunction preventing officers from continuing their probe into Guerra’s business. Guerra said he provided payroll records to Ministry of Labour officials, who found no wage violations, but claimed Antoine continued to question him about hiring non-citizens and demanded access to the company’s safe.

On October 11, Guerra, his son, and 17 workers were charged with unlawfully processing aggregate without a licence from the Ministry of Energy. They were arrested during a police operation on October 9, released on bail. They are expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on October 22.