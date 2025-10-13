Cops probe death of Vistabella nurse with throat slit

- File photo

Police are yet to classify the death of a 44-year-old nurse whose body was found in her bed on the night of October 12, with a wound to the throat and a bloodied knife nearby.

The semi-decomposing body of Marina Bacchus was found in her bedroom, with blood on the bed and the floor of her apartment at Pointe-a-Pierre Road, Vistabella.

A knife was also found on the bed close to her right hand.

So far, her death has been listed as “unclassified,” and investigators do not yet have probable cause.

Bacchus was employed at the San Fernando General Hospital. She had lived alone for the past three years as a tenant on the first floor of a two-storey building.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James later this week.

She was last seen alive around 5.30 pm on October 8, when a close male relative dropped her off at her apartment. She later visited a doctor and got sick leave.

Several subsequent calls to her cellphone since that day went unanswered.

The relative returned to her apartment on several occasions between October 9 and 12, but each time the apartment was locked and secured, and there was no response.

Bacchus was reportedly experiencing some financial difficulties.

Around 7.30 pm on October 12, the 69-year-old landlord from Freeport went to her apartment and called out to her, but received no response.

The door was locked and secured.

He then opened it using a key and entered the apartment, where the body was discovered.

The landlord had received information that Bacchus’ relatives had been trying unsuccessfully to reach her by phone and in person.

The inside of the apartment appeared to be intact.

The police were alerted and the first responders included PCs Charles, Forbes, and Boodoo, and WPC Harripaul of the Marabella Police Station.

DMO Dr Legen viewed the body and ordered its removal pending an autopsy.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, were also notified.

On October 13, when Newsday visited the apartment building, no one appeared to be on the premises.

A neighbour, Carlos Williams, 66, described Bacchus as a quiet person who mostly kept to herself.

Although he lives next door, Williams said he only heard the news from other neighbours earlier in the morning.

On the night of the discovery, he said he had taken medication for high blood pressure and slept through the night.

“She was very withdrawn. She did not speak much, and people didn’t visit her. I was told her door was locked from the inside,” Williams said.

“I heard she was behind on rent, but her landlord is a reasonable person, so I know it had to be something more than that. To me, she was very friendly and simple.”

W/Cpl Changoor is leading the investigation.

Anyone who needs help or is thinking about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433, or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811, or 999.