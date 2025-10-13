Cops arrest two suspects, recover stolen car

An anti-crime exercise, Operation Steadfast, in the North Eastern Division, has resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of narcotics, ammunition, and a stolen vehicle.

Between the hours of noon and 4 pm on October 12, officers searched several known drug blocks within the San Juan and Barataria police districts.

At 1st Private Road, Mt Hope, officers arrested a 70-year-old man, of Eastern Main Road, Petit Bourg, for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, amounting to 20.9 grammes.

A 31-year-old woman was also arrested for possession of cocaine, amounting to 0.57 grammes, and possession of a device altered for the use of cocaine.

Officers then proceeded to Hope Place, Mt Hope Road, where they observed a man of African descent, dark complexion, dressed in black three-quarter pants and bareback. On seeing the marked police vehicle, the man ran east along a track and escaped.

A search of the area was conducted, during which officers found and seized one black metal revolver, marked Smith and Wesson Airweight, loaded with four rounds of .38 ammunition.

Officers also conducted searches of several people in the Glenn Lane, El Socorro area. During this exercise, a black plastic bag containing six transparent packets of plant material resembling marijuana, weighing 175.8 grammes, was found hidden among empty beer cases along the road.

Additionally, officers proceeded to an unnamed street opposite Woods Alley, Never Dirty, Morvant, where they conducted checks for a white Nissan AD Wagon that had been reported stolen in the San Juan district earlier that day.

A vehicle matching the description was found parked in the area. Checks revealed that the left rear triangular glass was broken, the ignition tampered, and the battery missing. Further verification confirmed that the registration plates were false and that the vehicle was the stolen Nissan AD Wagon.

The vehicle was taken to the San Juan Police Station pending further enquiries.

The exercise was spearheaded by W/Snr Supt Guy-Alleyne, Supt Birch, and Ag/ASP Callender, co-ordinated by Ag/Insp Ramsingh, and supervised by Sgt Martin and Cpl Daniel. It also included officers attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Canine Unit.