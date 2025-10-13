Cool It, Xclusive win in Big Ballers Football League

Cool It FC maintained their flawless record with their third consecutive victory in the Big Ballers Football League on October 11 in Sangre Grande. More important than the 1-0 win, at least for manager Sherwin "Pigeon" Joseph, it was another clean sheet for the stingiest defence in the league.

At the Northeastern Regional Multipurpose Sporting Facility, Cool It were given a stern examination by 1st Engineer battalion. In an even contest, it needed a bit of ingenuity to separate the teams and Ryan "Frye" Stewart did just that in the second half. The creative midfielder fired in an expertly taken free kick to put his team ahead for good.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Xclusive FC thumped Boys Town Strikers 5-1, to shake off the disappointment of defeat in their last fixture.

Xclusive FC had the better of the exchanges in the first half with a number of threatening crosses from the right flank. However, the opening goal would come from the opposite side as Xclusive took advantage of a turnover and fizzed a low cross into the six-yard area which was tucked into the net.

Boys Town were not without their opportunities but were wasteful with their limited chances as Xclusive went into the break 1-0 ahead.

However, Boys Town restored parity immediately upon the resumption with a firm header off a corner.

Xclusive showed they belonged in a class by themselves as they answered immediately after and then turned the heat up a notch. Three more goals followed in quick succession as Boys Town's defence wilted under the relentless pressure.

On October 10, Manzanilla Challengers Rebirth extinguished Dream Team 3-1 with goals from Jerry Williams (20th), Josimar Belgrave (40th) and Darkeil Ferreira (69th). Ronaldo Francois got the consolation for Dream Team.

In the other fixture, Seed of Greatness Biche thumped Eastern County 4-2 with an early goal rush getting the business done. A brace from Shirvin Charles by minute 28 and goals from Derrick Ali and Nicholas Lanes put Biche in the driver seat. For Eastern County, Tevin Paintor and Shirlon Edwards got on the scoresheet.

Action continues on October 17 with Cool It FC vs Dream Team (7.30 pm) and Young Guns vs Manzanilla Challengers Rebirth at 9.30 pm. On October 18, Seed of Greatness meet Xclusive at 7.30 pm and Boys Town tackle San Juan/Barataria FC in the late encounter.