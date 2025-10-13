CAL appoints acting CEO, to audit all departments

RESIGNED: Garvin Medera -

AFTER lingering speculation, the Caribbean Airlines board of directors on October 13 confirmed the resignation of CEO Garvin Medera, effective immediately.

In a media release, CAL said chief operating officer Nirmala Ramai has been appointed acting CEO, to ensure continuity and stability.

The board thanked Medera for his years of service and leadership and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Medera said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all the employees of Caribbean Airlines who have done such a fantastic job over the past few years, facing some very difficult challenges and being their best, time and again, for each other and our passengers. Also, thanks to partners for their support and commitment and customers for their trust and loyalty. I wish everyone well.”

Under the guidance of the board, Ramai will work closely with CAL's senior leadership team to support the airline through this transition.

CAL said it will continue to operate its full schedule, with no disruption to customers or partners.

The board said this leadership transition comes at an important time for the airline and is part of its ongoing focus on stability, safety and accountability.

As part of this transition, the board and senior leadership team said it will be focusing on the five key initiatives: supporting employees and stakeholders with open communication and care; reviewing operations to increase efficiency and modernisation; enhancing the customer experience with improved services; developing a long-term, financially responsible and sustainable growth plan; and conducting full and thorough audits of all departments and processes, to strengthen governance, safety, and accountability.

The airline also reaffirmed its commitment to developing and promoting talent from within the organisation, before seeking external candidates, to provide employees with clear opportunities for growth and career advancement.