BIR & Customs to embark on recruitment drive

UNC supporters gather outside Woodford Square, Port of Spain, to greet parliamentarians before the budget presentation on October 13 - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo says the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) and the Customs and Excise Division (CED) will embark on a hiring drive to ensure tax collection and government revenue is optimised and ease of doing business is improved.

Speaking during the 2025/2026 national budget, Tancoo said the government is working with the service commission department to ensure the BIR is fully staffed by 2026.

“Priority is being given to fill all vacant posts and accelerate the recruitment process.”

He said the hiring includes 58 field officers, 50 tax officers, 33 revenue officer and critical clerical staff.

“Additionally 64 tax auditors, 16 tax monitors, 5 criminal investigation officers and 48 ICT officers will be hired on contract to expand audit coverage, arrears collection, return processing and tax-payer services.”

Tancoo added the recruitment process for CED is also “at a way advanced stage.”

He said the government intends to reduce revenue leakages and customs staff will be reassigned accordingly.

He added additional cashiers will also be hired to ensure longer payment windows.

Tancoo said this will take place in tandem with the implementation of an e-payment platform for CED

He said there will be additional training for customs officers to ensure “greater compliance quicker processing and thereby safeguarding government revenue.”