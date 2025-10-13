A policewoman's journey of faith: ‘Cancer doesn’t have me’

Michelle Clement, a policewoman found strength in her faith. -

Bavina Sookdeo

A cancer diagnosis is never easy to accept. For Michelle Clement, the words, “You have stage 4 breast cancer” made her feel her entire world had collapsed.

At 43, in October 2022, she learned she had stage 4, grade 2 invasive lobular carcinoma, a form of breast cancer, which had already spread to both breasts and the lymph nodes under her arms.

In that moment, fear and uncertainty threatened to consume her.

But instead of surrendering, Clement, a police officer for 15 years, chose faith and resilience.

“The first thought that came to my mind was that I was going to die and leave my family behind – my children, my husband, my siblings,” Clement recounted to Newsday. “I couldn’t help but imagine their faces and wonder how they would cope without me.

“In that moment, fear took over. It wasn’t just about me any more: it was about the people I love most, and the thought of them facing life without me was unbearable.”

At first, Clement, who lives in Tableland, admitted, it felt impossible to think of anything but the worst. Memories of losing her own mother to cancer came flooding back – but she made a quiet promise to herself that history would not repeat itself.

“I thought about my children, my husband and the future I still wanted to be a part of. I leaned heavily on my faith in God, reminding myself that he has the final say, not a medical diagnosis. “Choosing hope became a conscious decision – I realised that if I fed fear, it would destroy me, but if I fed faith, I could fight.”

Counting the wins

Her faith and hope certainly did not fail her. Clement’s test results showed her cancer was hormone receptor-positive (oestrogen and progesterone), which opened treatment options that gave hope for slowing progression and improving her quality of life.

For Clement, every day is now a victory.

“A good day is simply opening my eyes in the morning and having the chance to live another day.” Clement added that a good day is simply being able to spend time with her family, doing the things she loves, and having moments where she feels normal.

“Every day I wake up is a victory, and I’ve learned to celebrate that,” she said with a smile.

She celebrates these small victories by giving thanks to God.

“Every piece of good news, every pain-free moment, every little milestone, I see them as blessings, and I give him all the praise. Gratitude has become my way of celebrating.”

Clement admitted that physically the most difficult part for her has been dealing with the effects of treatment – feeling constantly tired, weak and nauseous.

Emotionally, she said, the weight of imagining what life would be like for her family if she didn’t make it was one of the darkest struggles she faced.

“Spiritually, there were times I felt distant from God, questioning why this was happening to me, forgetting his strength and losing faith momentarily,” she admitted. “But every time I felt myself slipping, I was reminded that even in weakness, God’s strength is made perfect.”

It is evident that Clement is a woman of faith – that’s the reason she wakes up each morning and keeps going.

“I hold onto the scripture that says, ‘If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can move mountains.’ That verse gives me peace on the hardest days.

“I’ve learned that my battle isn’t just physical, it’s spiritual. Prayer, worship and speaking life over myself help me to stay strong and see each day as a blessing.”

Did she ever feel like giving up?

“Honestly, I never allowed myself the thought.”

While she had moments of weakness, she kept reminding herself she was fighting not only for herself but for her family.

“There was no room for giving up, because the love I have for them and the love they have for me keep me going.”

Clement added that cancer has taught her how fragile life is and how quickly it can change.

“It has made me cherish every single moment, whether big or small. I now see time with loved ones as the most valuable gift, and I’ve drawn even closer to my family through this journey.”

Clement counts each day as a blessing from God, and tries to live life to the fullest, laughing more, appreciating the little things and not taking tomorrow for granted.

Depending on her daughters

Her husband and daughters have been her anchors.

Clay-Ann, 18, reflecting on the moment she learned of her mother’s diagnosis, admitted: “I felt a wave of fear and uncertainty. Stage 4 sounded so final, and in that moment, I worried about what the future would hold for her and for us as a family.

“But as the shock settled, I also felt a determination to stand by her side. Watching her choose strength and faith over despair helped me shift from fear to hope.”

Asked how she balances being a daughter, supporter and taking care of her own emotions, Clay-Ann, a UTT engineering graduate, admitted the roles have not been easy.

“As a daughter, I want to protect her, but as a supporter, I have to be strong even when I feel overwhelmed inside.”

What keeps her grounded is leaning on faith, talking openly with her sister, and reminding herself it’s okay to feel.

“Supporting my mom means showing up for her, but also allowing myself space to process my emotions so I can continue to be there fully.”

This journey has completely reshaped how Clay-Ann sees life and family. She no longer takes time for granted.

“Every moment feels precious,” she said. “I’ve learned that family is truly the foundation of strength, and that love carries you through even the darkest times.

“It has also influenced my future, teaching me to value resilience, compassion and health in ways I never did before.”

For Chloe, 21, her mother’s courage has been life-changing.

“She is, without a doubt one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. Her strength shines most clearly in her unwavering determination – no matter what she faces, she never, ever gives up.”

Chloe, currently a nursing student at UWI, says the hardest part has been watching the physical changes caused by her mother’s treatment – seeing her hair fall out, her nails darken and her spirit dip at times was painful.

“Witnessing her transform into a version of herself I wasn’t used to, and feeling unsure of how to help, has been incredibly difficult. Yet even in those moments, even now, her courage and resilience continue to shine through.”

Chloe recalled that even after gruelling treatments, when her mother’s body feels exhausted and weak, she continues to push forward with a courage that seems almost “otherworldly” – a kind of strength Chloe herself aspires to have.

What she admires most is her mother’s ability to remain true to herself, to live fully and fiercely, never allowing her diagnosis to define or limit her. Watching her mother face life with such unwavering resilience, Chloe said, has been the most inspiring experience of her life.

What keeps her hopeful when things feel overwhelming is remembering the challenges are only temporary and trusting in God’s wisdom.

“I believe that he wouldn’t have placed her on this journey if he didn’t know she has the strength to endure it. Each day I hold on to faith, focus on the small moments of joy and treasure the things we can still look forward to together.”

‘Learn from my life’

Clement hopes her story breaks stigma and prompts other people to act.

“Please, don’t delay screenings. Early detection truly saves lives. If you feel something unusual in your body, don’t ignore it: get checked right away. Listen when your body speaks to you.

“And if something doesn’t feel right, get a second opinion if you need to. Putting off screenings can cost you more than just time…it can cost you your life.”

She wants people to know that even stage 4 is not the end.

“Cancer is not a death sentence. Yes, stage 4 sounds frightening, but it doesn’t mean your life is over. I’m living proof that even at stage 4, you can still live a full, meaningful and joyful life. “Advanced treatments give us more time and better quality of life, and with the right mindset, you can keep moving forward. Positivity and faith make all the difference.”

To families walking the same path as hers, Clement said, “Your faith and your positivity will shape your journey.”

She urged them to do their research, learn as much as they can and surround themselves with positive people who uplift them.

“And never forget to take care of your emotional and spiritual health too. When you choose hope and refuse to let fear take over, you give your loved one even more strength to fight,” she added.

Clement said she hopes for a future where cancer has a cure and advanced treatments are accessible to all.

Personally, she dreams of seeing her children graduate, get married and have families of their own, and she looks forward to being a grandmother. She hopes to travel the world, make lasting memories and continue living each day surrounded by the people she loves.

Asked what message she would like to share with women as Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed, Clement reiterated, “Cancer is not a death sentence. It is a word, not the end of your story.

“Do your regular checkups, know your body, and don’t wait until it’s too late.”

She shared two quotes that have carried her through:

“We decide the first day of our cancer diagnosis whether we are going to be victims or survivors.” – Breslow Plastic Surgery, Paramus, NJ.

“I have cancer. Cancer doesn’t have me.” – Marco Calderon.

As for what Clay-Ann and Chloe want cancer patients’ children to know about caring, loving and supporting their parent, Clay-Ann answered, “I want them to know that cancer doesn’t define your parent. Their love and spirit remain the same, if not stronger.”

She urged people to support their loved ones by listening, being present and cherishing every day together.

She added: “Don’t be afraid to lean on others for strength, because you can’t pour from an empty cup.

“Most importantly, remind yourself that your love makes a difference. It gives them hope and courage to keep fighting.”