Young: PM eroding Trinidad and Tobago's reputation by keeping Lee in office

Housing Minister David Lee, centre, on his way to the Prime Minister's Divali function at SS Erin Road, Penal on Saturday. PHOTO BY INNIS FRANCIS -

Former prime minister and energy minister Stuart Young claims Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar continues to erode TT's reputation after six months in office.

Young identified Housing Minister David Lee continuing to remain in Cabinet, despite being the subject of criminal charges, as an example of this. In a Facebook post on October 11, Young said this is a situation Persad-Bissessar cannot allow to continue.

"It can never be acceptable for someone on bail to be sitting in our Cabinet making decisions for the citizens of TT."

Young said, "The prime minister has to remove Minister David Lee from Cabinet immediately." He added this precedent being set by Persad-Bissessar must not be accepted by TT.

"It is a dangerous development and cannot simply be brushed aside." Young, a senior counsel, said, "I am a believer in due process and protection of the law and the adage, 'innocent until proven guilty'. Once an individual has been criminally charged he must demit office and clear his name before returning to office."

Young asked what kind of example Persad-Bissessar was setting for citizens by allowing Lee to remain a cabinet minister.

"So if an officer in charge of cash in the public service or a private workplace is caught stealing and charged, Mrs Persad-Bissesar is saying it is ok for that person to remain in charge of the cash whilst his case in the criminal courts is ongoing. Really?"

In a separate post, former UNC member and attorney Larry Lalla, SC, shared Young's views.

Lalla said, "The standard practice is for public servants from the highest to the lowest who are charged with a criminal offence, to be sent on leave pending the completion of their criminal charge." Lalla asked whether Lee remaining in Cabinet is a suggestion that this practice should end.

"Should the standard that applies to public servants not also apply to the ministers above them?"

Lalla said, "I suggest that this is a precedent that we cannot ignore, nor approve for the consequences are too grave for us as a people and the standard to which we hold those persons who hold public offices in trust for us."

In a post on October 8, Lalla said Persad-Bissessar stated a misconception in a statement she issued in defence of Lee.

"David Lee has not yet faced a trial and therefore could not have been acquitted."

Lalla said,"The magistrate gave her opinion as to whether there was enough evidence against him to face a trial and acted upon her opinion, and now the DPP and a Judge of the Supreme Court have expressed a different view.

He disagreed with the views of some political analysts that only Lee could decide whether he resigns as Housing Minister while are charges against him.

Lalla said Persad-Bissessar is responsible under the Constitution for selecting Lee as a government minister, and by this fact, he continued, it is her responsibility "to relieve the nation of this burden should she she it proper so to do."

Last week, Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi were re-arrested on charges relating to the use of a vehicle tax exemption granted to Lee as an MP. Lee is also a UNC deputy political leader and Caroni Central MP.

They were charged with conspiring to defraud the State of $1.4 million in tax revenue related to the importation of a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG sedan valued at over $2 million.

The taxes in the case include $293,094.02 in value-added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.62 in customs duty.

Lee was accused of falsely claiming that the vehicle was his, to claim tax exemptions he was entitled to, as an MP.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between March 24 and June 8, 2019.

On April 7, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles ruled that the prosecution’s evidence did not cross the threshold to send it to the High Court for trial.

After the matter was discharged, the DPP’s office initiated the two-step process for a judge’s warrant for the two to have the case possibly reinstated.

In a statement on October 7, Persad-Bissessar said, "We have respect for the courts of the land. Minister Lee was acquitted of these allegations before. Now that the charges have been relaid, we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result."

In a WhatsApp comment on October 8, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath said, "The prime minister has spoken on this matter." He added, "The government stands on the position articulated by the prime minister.

Lee was among several government ministers who attended a Divali function at Persad-Bissessar's Siparia constituency office in Penal on Octover 11. He did not sit with other government ministers and others on the stage where Persad-Bissessar was.