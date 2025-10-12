Teniel Campbell lands gold in time trial at Caribbean Elite Road Champs

TT cyclist Teniel Campbell (C) shows off her medal and national flag after copping gold in the women's individual time trial at the Cribbean Elite Road Cycling Championships in Belize on October 11. Photo courtesy TT Cycling Federation -

Ace endurance rider Teniel Campbell showed she's still a notch above the rest when she copped the gold medal in the women's individual time trial at the 2025 Caribbean Elite Road Cycling Championships in Belize on October 11.

The veteran Campbell was much sharper than her Caribbean peers in the event as she clocked a time of 28 minutes, 39.4 seconds (28:39.4), with Jamaica's Llori Sharpe finishing more than three minutes back in 31:58 to grab silver. Bermuda's Gabriella Arnold placed third in 32:14.4.

Meanwhile, Teniel's brother Akil Campbell finished outside of the medals in the men's individual time trial when he clocked 42:37 to place fifth. Bermuda had a one-two finish in the men's time trial, with Nicholas Narraway (39:25) and Conor White (40:12) finishing first and second, respectively. Puerto Rico's Christopher Morales-Fontan was third in 41:17, Belize's Cory Williams fourth in 41:44.

Another TT cyclist Liam Trepte, placed tenth in 47:44.

On October 12, Teniel will face the starter in the women's road race at the championships, with the Trinidad and Tobago quartet of Akil, Trepte, Jadian Neaves and Tariq Woods facing the starter in the men's equivalent.