Tancoo's call to Trinidad and Tobago diaspora – Come back home to build up TT

LIGHTING THE WAY: Ishana Ramjit, of the Shiva Ghana Organisation, lights a deya before her Divali Nagar opening night performance in Chaguanas on October 11. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo is begging the Trinidad and Tobago diaspora to return home and help rebuild a land of righteousness, justice, opportunity and prosperity.

He made the call while giving the feature address at the opening of Divali Nagar on October 11. Tancoo said TT was “our Ayodhya,” the place where the Hindu god Shri Ram was exiled from, for 14 years, and returned to become king in the epic poem The Ramayan.

He called on those who call themselves Trinidadians, whether they were born in the country or have Trini ancestry, to “raise up this land” with their vision, gifts and presence.

"To you, our brothers and sisters around the globe, I say this: Your exile is over and your Motherland, your janma bhoomi, calls for you to come home. Just as the people of Ayodhya longed for Shri Ram’s return, TT longs for yours.”

He said the exile of necessity and circumstances kept them from TT but he wanted this to be known as the home-coming generation where people brought back their light to ignite a new era of hope, prosperity and rectitude.

“Your skills, your resources, your networks, your experience and your love for this land are vital for our nation’s renewal. Now is the time to come home. Come home to invest, to teach, to mentor, to share your experiences and to help us build a TT that will shine as a beacon in the Caribbean and the world.

“We are asking you to stand shoulder to shoulder with your brothers and sisters here, to light deyas not only in foreign lands, but right here, where your navel strings are buried. Let us build a homeland that we can proudly pass on to our children.”

He also asked people, as part of building Ayodhya in TT, to pledge to banish the darkness of corruption and greed, illuminate the path of fairness and opportunity, and unite as one people.

National Council of Indian Culture president Surujdeo Mangaroo too made a call. He asked that the Divali Nagar be given tangible support and that government, educators, religious leaders, parents and all stakeholders recognise it as a “national institution of cultural and moral development.”

“By investing in Divali Nagar, we are investing in the moral compass of our nation. We are giving our children a foundation that textbooks cannot provide. We are ensuring that the values of discipline, respect and compassion are preserved for generations to come. The return on investment will be tremendous.”

He said the Divali Nagar was important as the country was seeing more and more disrespect, indiscipline and violence in schools.

“It is a national concern. If our children falter it means we as a society are not doing enough to guide them. Their education must go beyond academics. It must nurture values of respect, compassion, discipline and service. Indeed, it takes a village to raise a child.”

He pointed out the Divali Nagar hosted several children’s programmes, which he described as living classrooms where children could experience the values, morals and customs that could guide them to become responsible citizens and compassionate leaders.

“Divali Nagar teaches us that culture is not entertainment alone. It is education, inspiration and transformation through our thematic presentation. It is here that the light of knowledge can dispel the darkness of ignorance.”

He added that the Divali Nagar theme this year, Loka Sangraha or Welfare of the World, called on people to rise above self-interest, and reminded them their actions should be guided by compassion, justice, solidarity and responsibility.

“For the welfare of the world begins with the welfare of our families, our communities and our nation.”