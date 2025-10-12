Speaker Singh: PNM claims that I am biased are unfounded

Speaker of the House Jagdeo Singh during the sitting on October 10. FILE PHOTO -

House Speaker Jagdeo Singh says accusations made by the Opposition PNM regarding his stewardship and conduct in the House of Representatives are unfounded.

On October 10, the Opposition walked out of the chamebr during debate on the motion to approve the appointment of Junior Benjamin as Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP), and ACP Kurt Simon to Acting Deputy Commissioner, since CoP Allister Guevarro and DCP Suzette Martin are both flying out of the country to attend an international police chiefs conference in Denver, Colorado.

In a release on October 10 – moments after the walkout – the opposition said its decision to take this course of action was due to a pattern of "biased and prejudicial behaviour” from the House Speaker. The PNM said the pattern of unfair treatment and rulings has continued unchecked and unaddressed.

“It is now beyond question to unbiased observers that the current Speaker has failed in his duty to act impartially. The Speaker routinely overlooks inappropriate behaviour from Members of the Government…while Opposition Members are met with repeated interruption and censure.”

In a brief response, when contacted by Newsday on October 12, Singh said of the PNM's allegations: “I think it’s unfounded, in my view. Beyond that, I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to further comment on the business of the Parliament in the public domain.”