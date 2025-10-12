Six vie for TTUTA presidency: Candidate urges teachers to go out and vote

Sports and physical education teacher Anderson Zoe is one of the independent candidates vying for the TTUTA presidency, on October 14. -

ONE of the six candidates vying for the post of Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president believes the union needs a paradigm shift that will give teachers more say in how it is being run.

Anderson Zoe, sports and physical education teacher at Matelot Community School said he is offering an opportunity that will allow teachers to get more involved and proactive in the teaching business.

“The mandate for the union must come from the union. So should I be elected TTUTA president, I am going to return to each educational district and give teachers the opportunity, through a town hall-style meeting that I want to plan with a type of health and wellness approach, to come and vent or voice their opinions on the pressing issues and to entertain recommendations.”

For those who want to bring issues to the union but don’t want to do so in a public forum, they will be able to do so privately and confidentially, Zoe said.

“And we will also create an online facility for those who can’t do in-person. Once they can verify who they are, we will push their case forward.”

TTUTA elections take place every three years, and this year it be held on October 14, one day after Budget Day.

This is Zoe’s first time on the TUTTA campaign trail.

“It is new for me. Listening to teachers and how they look at things and that someone is coming with an alternative to be considered.”

The run for the TTUTA presidency has attracted three other independent candidates and two teams. They include the incumbent Martin Lum Kin; Crystal Bevin Ashe (North Eastern Education District Office); Randy Lall (Shiva Boys’ Hindu College); Rajdeo Mohan (Rousillac Hindu Primary School); and Germaine Raymond (Chaguanas North Secondary).

“I’m an independent candidate because there has always been a history of people behind the scenes with the teams who are not aligned with what TTUTA is all about. They always have a different agenda, and if you are not part of the arrangement, you are not going to be selected as a candidate.”

Zoe said he funds his campaign out-of-pocket and his promotional platforms are social media based.

“So I’m running a very weak financial campaign, but the mileage I’m getting from teachers is very good. People are gravitating towards my platform messages.”

Zoe has been taking his message to schools in all the eight educational districts, including the institution at which he was a student and has taught since 2007.

Zoe was born and grew up in Matelot and attended the Matelot Community RC school and the Community secondary school. He later studied at the Valsayn Teachers College before enrolling in UWI Open Campus, then doing his undergraduate studies at UWI, St Augustine campus. He is a certified mediator with the Chamber of Commerce and a sports administrator with the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.

He said he was asked to consider to run for the position some time ago, but he is now convinced that the time is right.

“Looking at the landscape of leadership at the union, and looking back at how the current and past leadership managed the union and the amount of demotivation among teachers as it relates to teachers and their issues, I felt the need to bring some type of reassurance to the union.

“Don’t just talk, come out and walk the walk; argue on behalf of teachers.”

He said it doesn’t have to be just a salary issue.

“There are so many matters affecting teachers that teachers are saying are not being addressed, and this drew me out. Whether it’s salary upgrade, promotion, allowances, Unimed insurance; there are a lot of issues and I think it’s time to get someone who is proactive in the leadership.”

He said as a Teacher Three, he has no promotional aspirations within the teaching service, which makes him an ideal candidate for the position.

“That is critical. It has become glaring that when you leave the office at the end of your TTUTA tenure, you become promoted to something. That that was never my intention.”

On the issue of violence in schools which has prompted the Ministry of Education to station Special Reserve Police officers at high-risk schools, Zoe believes a collaborative effort between the ministry and the union needs to be adopted.

“School violence is a very broad topic. It involves a union perspective and a ministry mandate. Sometimes even as onlookers, we tend to mix up union issues and ministry issues. This particular matter affects both.”

He said a decision like this should have involved a conversation with the union.

“We were told there were no conversations with the union because it was a ministry policy…I think that’s why the union needs to be strong. When it builds back its reputation, people will respect the union, and consult the union… School violence needs an all-hands-on-deck approach and TUTTA should be at the forefront of those discussions.”

Zoe is imploring teachers to go out and vote.

“Bring about the change you want to see.”