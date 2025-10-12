San Juan promenade renamed for Anthony Roberts

SON OF SAN JUAN: Former MP and San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation chairman Anthony Roberts, with the corporation's CEO Sherma Edwards Joefield during a ceremony last Friday to mark the renaming of the San Juan promenade in Roberts' honour. Photo by Faith Ayoung

The San Juan Promenade (the Croisee) has been renamed the Anthony Roberts Promenade, in honour of former San Juan/Laventille regional corporation chairman and former St Ann’s East MP Anthony Roberts.

At the renaming ceremony on the promenade on October 10, corporation CEO Sherma Edwards Joefield said the renaming was a lasting tribute to a beloved son of San Juan/Laventille.

“We are creating a legacy here in the heart of San Juan. Our honoured guest’s life has been a blueprint of service, commitment and integrity. Your extraordinary journey began here in this community. This was your training ground and your first love. You walked these streets, understanding the needs of your neighbours and began your distinguished public life as a dedicated councillor and alderman of the corporation.

“That deep commitment was the strength you carried on to the national stage when you advanced to the House of Representatives in 2002. You took that unwavering dedication with you, representing the people of St Ann’s East for two terms.”

She said the promenade is not merely a path, but a place of gathering, reflection and inspiration.

“It is a space where families will walk, children will play and where residents will pause and reflect on the powerful commitment and service of Mr Roberts. This promenade will stand as an enduring tribute to your decades of selfless work. It will ensure that the next generation knows and remember your extraordinary service.”

Rural Development and Local Government acting permanent secretary Peter Mitchell said the ministry was proud to assist the regional corporations in improving public spaces.

“It augurs well for San Juan/Laventille in terms of its maintenance of this promenade. It’s befitting that this regional corporation honour a distinguished son of the soil, who has served not only as chairman but also as your MP and also a minister of government. I first met Mr Roberts in his capacity as Minister of Social Development and he was one of the early pioneers of the Social Sector Investment Programme, which is now part and parcel of the national budget activities.”

San Juan Laventille regional corporation chairman Richard Walcott praised Roberts for his creation of the promenade.

“When I came into the council, this promenade was a collection of shacks. No-one knew there was a road across from the promenade. There were only shacks, people selling things in the day, and criminal activities at night. This was the dream of Anthony Roberts, but while we were building this promenade, he was doing other things, because he dreamed big.

“He was doing the legal work, doing searches to build a market and he started the new San Juan market. He entered national politics and while he was there, we received money to build the market. The sod-turning ceremony was done by myself and then local government minister Hazel Manning.”

Walcott said Roberts had several other dreams for San Juan/Laventille, including a volleyball court, a crematorium and others.

“In Maracas, the corporation has a piece of real estate where he wanted to have a volleyball court. I want to let Mr Roberts know that that dream is going to be fulfilled.

“He also had a dream for a crematorium, which is going to be fulfilled. We have no burial place in this region. All is filled, so therefore we need a place and we also identified a place to be a cemetery. These are ideas we as a corporation will fulfil.”

Walcott said the corporation had one of the best disaster management units in the country, which had been Robert’s baby.

He said the corporation would be cracking down on vending on the promenade, as it should be a place where families must be able to come and sit and be at peace.

Roberts said remaking the promenade was a dangerous time for him and his family, as they were threatened.

“I decided that the shacks in this promenade will be removed. It was challenging. My family and myself, our lives were threatened. I was told they know where my children go to school and they will kidnap them. It was so treacherous that at one time the police assigned an officer from the Special Branch to live with me and my family. But that is what it was in order to do the business of the people.”

He said his wife and children suffered the most in his commitment to improve the community.

“There were many times we were advised not to be in the house because threats were made. My children had to do their homework in the car because they could not be at home alone. I took groceries from our cupboard to give community members without telling my wife. At one time I tool a loan from the credit union and then had to confess to her. I thank them for being there with me.”

Roberts said he was glad that the corporation would be carrying out his dream, and asked them to also build a library at the site of the old Barataria market.

“Many of my dreams were with the intention to make the corporation less dependent on the national government. I interacted with local government bodies all over the world and I saw that this is the way to go.”