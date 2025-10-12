Panday slams UNC, PNM MPs' behaviour

Patriotic Front leader Mickela Panday. -

PATRIOTIC Front political leader Mickela Panday has condemned the behaviour of both UNC and PNM MPs which saw a verbal war in the House of Representatives on October 10.

In a Facebook post, a day later, Panday referred to remarks between Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath and Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle which degenerated into arguments across the floor between government and opposition MPs, during debates on motions to approve the nominations of Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Junior Benjamin as acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Assistant Police Commissioner Curt Simon to acting DCP.

Panday said power without discipline is dangerous.

She described the behaviour of both Padarath and Marcelle as disgraceful and noted that Speaker Jagdeo Singh was unable to control either of them.

The former Oropouche West MP said, "This is not how parliamentary procedure operates." Panday said over the years, Parliament has witnessed its fair share of heated exchanges during debate. "That is healthy in any democracy. But there is a right way to conduct oneself."

Panday said, "When members choose instead to abandon decorum and descend into public confrontation, they send the wrong message to the youth of this nation, that shouting and disrespect are acceptable forms of dialogue."

She added, "What makes this incident even more concerning is that it occurred during the live stream, watched by citizens across the country."

Panday said,"To behave in such a manner before the nation demonstrates a level of arrogance and disregard for the dignity of the office they hold that is deeply troubling."

She reminded all MPs that Parliament is the people's house and not their personal home.

"Save that kind of behaviour for behind closed doors."

In a statement on October 10, the PNM said its MPs walked out during the sitting. The opposition accused Singh of biased and prejudicial behaviour against its MPs.

The PNM said, "Since assuming the Chair, the Speaker has consistently rejected the majority of urgent questions and prime minister’s questions filed by the opposition.

The PNM added, "His refusal to maintain established precedent on supplemental questions is a direct challenge to accountability and transparency in the conduct of the people’s business."

Reiterating that its 13 MPs were constitutionally elected, the opposition remains committed to upholding the democratic process and holding the government to account, the PNM said, "The Speaker and the Government must be reminded that the Parliament belongs to the people, not to any political party or Presiding Officer."