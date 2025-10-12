Panday: No win yet with Dragon

Patriotic Front leader Mickela Panday -

PATRIOTIC Front political leader Mickela Panday says Attorney General John Jeremie’s announcement that the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued a six-month licence allowing TT, the National Gas Company (NGC), and their partners to enter into negotiations on the Dragon gas project is not a done deal.

She added government celebrations with respect to this development are premature at this stage.

In a Facebook post on October 10, Panday said, "The licence simply opens a narrow window for talks, it does not guarantee gas, jobs, or prosperity."

She observed that during his news conference on October 9 to announced the licence, Jeremie refused to share the commercial terms or even confirm whether formal contact has begun with Venezuela.

"That secrecy is unacceptable. The people of this country deserve transparency. They deserve to know what is being negotiated, who stands to benefit, and what safeguards are in place to protect our national interests."

Panday repeated, "This licence is not a victory, it is merely an opportunity, and one that comes with strings attached and a six-month deadline."

She said the real challenge now is whether government can secure an agreement that balances the interests of all parties within a short time frame. Those parties include the US, Venezuela, Shell and NGC."

Panday said,"We also cannot ignore the geopolitical context." She referred to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's public support for the Trump administration's war against drug cartels and for the US military deployment in the southern Caribbean Sea, outside of Venezuela's territorial waters.

She asked whether that support could complicate TT's ability to negotiate a deal with Venezuela for the Dragon gas project.

Panday was concerned such comments "risk undermining our position before negotiations even begin."

She said, "The government must come clean. Publish the full OFAC licence and make clear what this authorisation really allows. Tell the people the truth about the risks, the limits, and the stakes."

Panday cautioned this could be a case of "don’t count your chickens before they hatch."

She said, "The Dragon may be awakened, but only a transparent, accountable process will ensure the people of TT are the ones who benefit."

Panday added,"Until then, the promises remain just that, promises."