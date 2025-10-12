High expectations in first budget of UNC government – Over to you, Mr Tancoo

ALL EYES ON ME: Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo will read the national budget today in the House of Represenatives. FILE PHOTO -

EXPECTATIONS will be high as the country waits to see if the UNC delivers on several general election campaign promises, when Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo delivers the 2025/2026 budget in the House of Representatives which sits from 1.30 pm on October 13.

It will be Tancoo's maiden budget presentation since his appointment as finance minister after the April 28 general election – and follows nine years of consecutive budgets read by then finance minister Colm Imbert, who now will sit and listen to Tancoo, from the Opposition benches.

This budget is also the first for Kamla Persad-Bissessar in her second stint as prime minister.

At a Divali celebration at her Siparia constituency office on October 11, she used a religious analogy to compare the UNC's ten years in opposition as a case of the people calling her and the party back to government.

For all of the expectation of good things to come, the stark reality is that Tancoo's first budget comes at a time when TT is facing harsh, stark economic realities and from today, going forward, the UNC government will be tested with how it strikes a balance between inescapable economic issues and political promises which TT expects to cash in on.

The budget comes against the background of a recent Standard and Poors (S&P) assessment which downgraded TT's credit rating.

In its report, S&P said TT's fiscal and external buffers eroded over many years, reflecting the limited effectiveness of long-standing efforts to boost GDP growth and strengthen fiscal management. As a result, S&P revised its credit outlook on TT from stable to negative.

S&P said its outlook could be revised to stable within six to 24 months if it believes government policies and lead to more favourable long term GDP growth prospects and sustain TT's external profile.

S&P noted government's decision to cancel projects which would have allowed TT access to Venezuelan natural gas reserves, cancellation of the proposed Revenue Authority (TTRA) and halting of the property tax.

S&P said government may find it difficult to strengthen public finances "if low economic growth continues to limit government revenues and erode fiscal buffers."

Scrapping of property tax and TTRA were among the first legislative acts passed in Parliament after the election.

LOW OPTIMISM

Several economists have weighed in on TT's economic realities in the days leading up to Tancoo's budget.

Former minister in the ministry of finance Mariano Browne says he is not optimistic government could make the meaningful change which S&P is recommending, to avoid a possible downgrade in TT's credit rating.

"S&P gave a 6-24 months time frame within which it could adjust its forecast, and therefore, its rating will worsen if the corrective actions have not been taken or they are too weak," he said.

UWI economist and Independent Senator Dr Marlene Attzs said, "In layman’s terms, the negative outlook means our national credit score is under review."

She added S&P is signalling "that if things don’t change" in terms of addressing some of the persistent and structural economic challenges facing the country, a further downgrade will be on the cards.

UWI economist Dr Vaalmiki Arjoon said it is important to indicate that TT was not downgraded and S&P's BBB- rating keeps TT within the investment grade bracket.

"This is crucial, as government at some point will likely have to borrow externally to meet budget obligations." Arjoon said, "What changed is the outlook, from stable to negative."

In the last decade, he continued, TT has been downgraded three times by two agencies – S&P from A to BBB-, and Moody’s, from Baa2 to Ba2. He added that Moody's downgrade has placed TT in a speculative grade since 2017.

Given factors such as subdued energy production, persistent gaps in tax compliance and little to no gains in non-energy diversification, Arjoon said a deficit in the in 2025/2026 budget is virtually unavoidable.

But he added, "A deficit can be a strategic bridge, if it is deliberately structured to expand productive capacity, which will generate revenues to close the fiscal gap in the coming years, and reverse the outlook at least from negative to stable."

The budget comes against the background of government receiving a six month Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licence from the US Treasury department on October 8.

This was a follow up from discussions between Persad-Bissessar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC, on September 30.

Given ongoing US-Venezuela tensions and Persad-Bissessar's support for the US military deployment in the southern Caribbean Sea, outside of Venezuelan territorial waters, it remains to be seen whether TT can successfully negotiate the restart of the Dragon gas project which was agreed to under the Rowley regime.

TEMPER TT'S

EXPECTATIONS

Government will also be setting the budget against a scenario of low global oil prices.

The 2024/2025 budget was set on an oil price of US$77.80 per barrel and a natural gas price of US$3.59 per mmbtu. That budget had a projected revenue, expenditure and fiscal deficit of $ 54.224 billion, $ 59.741 billion and $ 5.517 billion respectively.

﻿On October 12, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil were respectively trading at US$59.80 and US$72.73 per barrel. The global natural gas price was US$3.106.

Attzs and former minister in the ministry of finance Conrad Enill both agreed there will be a deficit in the budget. In the 2024/2025 budget that deficit was $ 5.517 billion.

Attzs and Enill have suggested the best strategy for government in this budget will be to lower or temper people's expectations from what was promised in the election and to be honest with the population about TT's economic realities.

They both advised the budget should have a disciplined, medium-term fiscal framework.

Some of the UNC's election promises included the creation of 50,000 new jobs and a ten percent wage increase for public servant as well as the reopening of the former Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre.

After Tancoo presents the budget on October 13, the House's standing orders allow the opposition's first responder to the budget, three days to prepare their response. Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles will respond to the budget on October 17.

Government and parliament sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said given the numbers in the House, it will be up to the government to determine when to end the debate, once all 13 opposition MPs have spoken. The UNC has 26 MPs in the House and the Tobago People's Party (TPP) has two.

Sources said after Beckles finishes her contribution, it is possible for the House to conclude its budget debate within the space of two days if it sits late into the night, early into the morning and on weekends. This could mean the House sitting on October 18, one day before Divali (October 20).

Should the House end its debate before October 20, its Standing Finance Committee could deliberate on the budget and approve it between October 21-24 (four days).

This would allow the Senate to debate the budget from October 27-29. The Senate's standing orders forbids voting on money bills, such as the budget.

Should the Senate's budget debate end on or before October 29, there will be a two to three day period to send the budget to President Christine Kangaloo for assent and proclamation into law.