Getting to Tobago for October carnival still a challenge

Models from Vogue Promotions' Tobago Treasures on stage at the launch of Tobago Carnival 2025 at the Comfort Inn Hotel on September 10. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

THE fourth edition of the Tobago October carnival has generated overwhelming interest both regionally and internationally.

But shuttling visitors to the island by air and sea continues to be a major challenge.

The main events take place on October 25 and 26.

As the festival shifts into high gear, president of the Bed and Breakfast Self-Catering Association Kay Trotman said many of the organisation’s members have reported 90 per cent bookings.

But she said there is a marked difference between having a reservation at an establishment and actually being on the island to claim it.

“Earlier, in the lead up to it, there was a concern with the ferry in terms of people who wanted to come across with their vehicles. They were having challenges because all the ferry tickets seemed to have been booked up to October 22 and whatever new they have put on so far have been taken up.

“We are still getting enquiries and we are hoping that those actually pan out to reality as it gets closer to the time,” Trotman told Newsday on October 9.

She said generally the October carnival, since its inception in 2022, has had mixed reviews from Airbnb owners and other small guesthouse operators.

“The three previous October carnivals, there has been mixed performance because those in the south-west would do better than those that are in the country because most of the carnival activities take place in the south-west. So properties that would be outside, from Scarborough going east, would not do as well as those that may be down on this side. Some people will be fully-booked and some people will not be fully booked because of location.”

Trotman continued, “So when they say 100 per cent bookings it is where folks are asking for accommodation. Carnival would normally benefit people from Scarborough come down.”

She said visitors who seek accommodation in the countryside often do not care for the revelry but may wish to pursue more sedate activities.

“People will flock to the country unless they are eco-visitors that come to do diving, camping, nature seeking. That has been the general trend.”

Trotman, owner of the Bon Accord-based Native Abode, said even in the south-west there are variations to what tourists want.

“There are people that do not come because of carnival but they are accustomed coming during the October period so there may be repeat visitors with us for that period not because of carnival but because they have been doing that years before the carnival started. So that is the kind of mixed view we have been having all the time.”

She added some visitors may come for specific events at the height of the event.

“Some may come for a one day out of the season because they want to come for a specific event, not necessarily for the whole carnival period.”

Trotman said, however, some of the association’s members have expressed concerns about the water challenges plaguing several areas of Tobago.

“That is a concern. Although things are looking fairly good, the water issue is a real concern.”

She said an operator from the Cove area has had to close off half of his ten-room facility owing the lack of a sufficient water supply.

Trotman said even though he has tanks, they are not being replenished fast enough to cover his daily operations.

She said the organisation, through the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, is planning to meet with WASA to discuss the issue.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association first vice-president Rene Seepersadsingh said bookings across villas and guesthouses in particular were extremely positive. But he said rooms are still available in several of the larger properties.

Like Trotman, Seepersadsingh said the association has received complaints about the challenges in getting airline tickets to the island.

“There are enquiries but, unfortunately, some people cannot translate them into bookings because people are still trying to finalise. So if there is some additional airlift that might help,” he told Newsday.

But he said the interest in the carnival, both at home and abroad, is definitely stronger than last year.

Alpha Lorde, general manager of Mt Irvine Bay Resort, said while the signs are “very positive and appear to be better than last year,” many people were still firming up their travel arrangements.

“So that could turn into a situation where ten to 15 per cent of what I have on the books, may not even show up. But so far it looks promising. Travel is just the biggest inhibitor at the moment,” he said.

Tobago House of Assembly Minority Leader Kelvon Morris expressed concern about the water challenges heading into the October carnival.

He told Newsday, “As far as my information goes, in my electoral district of Darrel Spring/Whim, I can confirm that areas such as Mt Pelier, Sangster’s Hill and Whim Crescent continue to report that they are not receiving a steady supply. In some cases, whenever water does come, it’s very late at night and goes away very early in the morning, making it hard for even the tanks to be properly filled.”

Morris said he is not blaming WASA’s workers for the situation.

“We know they are doing their best under difficult conditions and I want to thank them, including Mr (Brian) Williams (head of WASA Tobago region) and his team for their continued effort. My concern is the lack of political will to fix this problem once and for all.”

He said, “There was a time under the PNM, the central government made Tobago’s water supply a real priority, with a number of significant investments in drilling wells, upgrading dams and installing larger pipelines. That no longer seems to be the case. I keep hearing about the need to drill more wells and to make new investments in the system but the question is, ‘What is holding it back?”

Morris said Tobagonians deserve more than promises.

“We deserve action. We deserve a clear plan to ensure that every household has regular and reliable access to water. What is the government’s real priority when it comes to Tobago’s water security?”

Tobago October carnival events

October 25

4 am J'Ouvert, Scarborough

7 pm Night Mas, Shaw Park Complex

October 26

9 am Traditional Mas, Scarborough

11 am Parade of the Bands, Scarborough