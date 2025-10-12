Funeral home director among 11 charged for drunk driving

- File photo

THE director of a funeral home as well as a member of the national security apparatus were among 11 people held during a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) operation conducted by Port of Spain Division officers.

A release from the TTPS on Sunday, said the exercise was held between 11.30 pm on October 10 and 5.30 am on October 11. All 11 are to be charged for breaching the legal alcohol limit while operating a vehicle.

The operation took place along Park Street, Port of Spain and was spearheaded by Snr Supt Thom, Supt Baird, Supt Mohammed, and ASP Cadette, who also directly co-ordinated and supervised the exercise.

Those arrested included:

A male labourer, 38, of St James

A male inventory specialist, 45, of Claxton Bay

A male dye cutting assistant, 44, of East, Port of Spain

A female director of a funeral home, 39, of Diego Martin

A male Inland Revenuer clerk, 46, of Bon Air Gardens, Arouca

A male contractor, 27, of Curepe

A male gas station pump attendant, 49, of Malick

A male machinery serviceman, 23, of Maracas, St Joseph

A male office manager, 36, of Barataria

A male salesman, 37, of St James

and a male employee of the Ministry of National Security, 46, of Five Rivers, Arouca.

Also during the exercise, 12 electronic fixed penalty notices were issued for various traffic offences. Participating units and officers were the City Patrol Unit – Cpl Felix and team, Besson Street Police Station – Sgt Bernard and team, and officers of the Central and St Clair police stations.