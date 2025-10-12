Friendship Village shooting victim still alive...barely

Gracelyn Ramberan who was shot dead in her Friendship Village, San Fernando home on October 10. Her husband Vijai Rampersad, right, was also shot and is in a coma at hospital. Their son Randay Rampersad was also shot and killed in the incident. -

Investigators have clarified that shooting victim Vijai Rampersad – originally reported as being killed in a shooting incident at his Friendship Village, San Fernando home on Friday – is still alive but is in a coma at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the San Fernadno General Hospital.

A relative of the family told Newsday that Rampersad had died some nine hours after he was shot at home in an incident which also claimed the lives of his wife Gracelyn Rampersad and their son Randy Rampersad.

A story in Newsday on October 11, quoted the relative as saying: "My brother just called meh and said that Vijai now dead, I'm not in Friendship Village right now."

Initial reports were that gunmen stormed the family's home during the pre-dawn hours on October 10 and fatally shot Gracelyn and her son Randy. Vijai and his daugher-in-law Kimberly Rampersad were also shot and were later taken to hospital.

Police sources said on October 12, that Rampersad was in a coma at the ICU with his condition described as critical. Investigators said that doctors indicated that there was no brain activity and he was being kept alive by machines.

“It might just be a matter of days or so before the family has to make a decision,” said a source.

Kimberly Rampersad, meanwhile, also remains warded in critical condition and was set to undergo surgery on October 12.

“She has an issue with her lungs so she has to have surgery to address that and we will see what happens from there,” said the source.

Extended family members remain concerned for their safety and have asked the media to refrain from naming them or mentioning where they live.

“I don’t want (journalists) to say anything like that next thing people come looking for me,” said a relative, adding, “You know how it is these days.”

The Friendship Village murders were part of a bloody week which saw a reported 20 murders being committed between October 6-12.

The latest murders saw two men killed in separate incidents in between October 11-12.

In the first incident, 22-year-old Marcus “Skeng” Johnson was shot dead in his home in Vegas, Second Caledonia Road, Morvant. Around 11 am on October 11, Johnson was at home when neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

Morvant police officers later found Johnson lying shirtless on the floor of his bedroom, crouched on his side with gunshot wounds.

The district medical officer visited the scene and ordered Johnson’s body removed for post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. Six spent 9mm shells, six 40 calibre shells, and a live 40 calibre round were found at the scene.

Investigators believe his death to be gang-related.

Then on Sunday, police found a man shot to death inside an SUV at Sou Sou Lands, San Juan.

Although there were no reports of gunfire in the area, police believe he was shot dead sometime late on Saturday night.

The man’s identity has not been revealed but Newsday understands he was found dead in the driver’s seat of a white Suzuki Vitara.

Investigators say his body bore multiple gunshot wounds and he appeared to have tried to get out of the SUV before collapsing and dying. The murder toll for the year now stands at 294.