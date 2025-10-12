Firearm seized, stolen vehicle recovered

FILE PHOTO -

TWO anti-crime operations in the Arouca and La Horquetta districts on October 10, resulted in the seizure of a firearm and ammunition, the recovery of a stolen vehicle, and multiple arrests.

A TTPS press release said the that between the hours of 1 pm-4 pm, officers conducted stop-and-search exercises in the Arouca district. The operation involved roadblocks and targeted checks aimed at deterring and detecting criminal activity.

Acting on the information and with the assistance of Task Force East, officers proceeded to Victoria Street, Arouca, where they observed a silver Nissan Tiida with the left rear triangle glass broken. Further checks confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Malabar district.

It was towed to the Arouca Police Station for further investigation and processing by the Crime Scene Unit.

The operation was spearheaded by ACP Singh, Snr Supt Gift, Supt Jaggernauth, and included officers from the Arouca charge room.

Later that day, between 7.30 pm-11 pm, an exercise in the La Horquetta district saw officers executing several house search warrants, resulting in the discovery of one Smith & Wesson pistol, along with one magazine and three rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, at a residence on Sonny Ramdin Avenue, Phase 1, La Horquetta.

A warrant is expected to be issued in connection with this seizure.

Additionally, six men between the ages of 27 and 40 were arrested for shooting enquiries, outstanding warrants, traffic offences including driving without a certificate of insurance and no taxi driver’s badge.

This operation was led by ASP Pitt of Northern Division North, with support from officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), National Operations Task Force (NOTF), Air Support Unit, Canine Unit, and an external agency.