Fire Chief hopeful budget will extinguish long-standing issues

A unit from the TT Fire Service is inspected by Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James during the borough's 45th anniversary military parade, at the Victor Chin Kit Park, on April 25.

For more than a decade, the Fire Service has been operating under a severe shortage of essential equipment, however, acting Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Andy Hutchinson expressed hope that today's national budget will finally address these long-standing concerns.

Hutchinson spoke with Newsday at an educational fair at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain on October 10. He emphasised while new equipment is vital, training is equally critical.

"Anybody who knows the fire service and what our responsibility entails will know we cover a wide spectrum," he said. "If you give us a new vehicle, like a Hazmat truck, we need officers trained to operate it. That requires ongoing training programmes, which have been lacking over the years."

He said the last major investment in the Fire Service came under the People's Partnership administration in 2014, which allocated $53 million for vehicles, stations and training. However, with the change of government in 2015, Hutchinson said the funding was pulled, and the Fire Service has been left to make do with ageing vehicles, some up to 28 years old.

"The efficiency has dropped. It’s no longer viable to maintain these old units," he said.

Hutchinson criticised the recent purchase of new breathing apparatus sets, which he said are of a lower standard and do not meet the safety requirements of the more advanced equipment used previously.

"The new sets are cheaper and offer less safety. When these were bought, no consideration was given to retraining staff or modifying the vehicles to store them. That puts our officers at risk."

In 2024 Fire Service Association president Keone Guy said fire officers across the country were operating with outdated and insufficient fire fighting gear, placing their lives at risk during emergencies.

Guys said then, critical shortages include breathing apparatus sets, hydraulic rescue tools (commonly known as the "jaws of life"), portable pumps, generators and other emergency-response equipment.

He said the shortage extends to personal protective equipment such as gloves and fire-resistant clothing.

The acting CFO said the service urgently needs upgraded equipment, improved facilities, new uniforms, and consistent training programmes to ensure fire officers can respond effectively to modern emergencies.

Despite the many challenges, Hutchinson remains optimistic.

"Yes, I am hopeful. I want to thank all our officers for their dedication. They have been working under difficult conditions with limited resources, but they continue to serve this beautiful twin-island nation with commitment and professionalism," he said.

He also praised the collaboration between the Fire Service and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander.

“It has been excellent working with our permanent secretary and the minister. I always speak up when necessary, but I can say it’s been a pleasure so far,” he added.