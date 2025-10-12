Fatima win one for Seth Hadeed, maintain one-point lead over rampant 'Naps'

In this file photo, Fatima College’s Phillip Nelson (L)battles with St Mary’s College’s Khaleil Serrette duing their Secondary Schools Football League premiership match, at St Mary’s Grounds, Port of Spain. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division holders Fatima College (22 points) and challengers Naparima College (21 points) registered contrasting victories ahead of their midweek clash when action in the 2025 season continued on October 11.

At Fatima grounds, Mucurapo, the league leaders, Fatima maintained their slim one-point advantage over “Naps” when they got a comeback 2-1 victory over fellow north zone outfit Queen’s Royal College (16 points) in a battle between last season’s north zone intercol finalists. Meanwhile, at their Lewis Street, San Fernando base, coach Angus Eve’s relentless Naparima team stretched their winning run in this campaign to seven matches when they hammered St Augustine 8-0. Forwards Arron Raymond and Jabari Rodriguez both scored braces as Naparima made light work of the eastern visitors. With the jaw-dropping victory, Naps took their goal tally in the division to 28 goals – the most among the 16 teams. On the defensive end, Naparima have also been a tough nut to crack and have conceded just one goal so far this season.

On Lewis Street, on October 15, something will have to give when first meets second as Naparima play hosts to Fatima as both teams put their unbeaten runs on the line.

On match day nine, Fatima were in a proper contest against the fourth-placed QRC team, which pressed hard and didn’t allow their hosts much time to settle. After just 11 minutes, QRC’s early pressing paid dividends when the lively Jasai Theophilus slapped into the far corner from a tight angle on the right after latching onto a through pass. It was a lead the Royalians deserved for their early robust pay, and one almost turned to two in the 24th minute, but striker Kai Williams had his shot charged down by Fatima goalie Jadon Pollard after overpowering central defender Daquan Jackman in the area.

Pollard was forced into another save from a deep Jordan Grant free kick in the 32nd minute, with right back Zain Griffith seeing a wicked right-footed drive deflected wide just three minutes later.

Before the end of the first half, the reigning champs showed some life when Jeremai Nanton forced QRC captain Jahiem Affan into a low save with a stiff left-footed drive from outside the area. It would be a sign of things to come from the hosts.

Fatima head coach Kerdyn Moe said the occasion was an emotional one, as the funeral for the father of playmaker Seth Hadeed was held on the morning of October 11. Hadeed put in a strong performance in midfield and was instrumental in turning the game around for Moe’s charges.

For the second period, Moe changed to a 3-4-3 shape, which seemed to cause more trouble for QRC as the home team’s front players became more active and also got more overlapping support from their wing backs.

Fatima still had work to do defensively, and Pollard just palmed a dangerous free kick away from Theophilus’ reach in the 65th minute, with former QRC forward Phillip Nelson seeing a close-range header cleared from the goal mouth just seconds later at the other end.

In the 71st minute, the hosts got on level terms when Hadeed picked the pocket of Elijah Noel in midfield before playing a through pass for substitute Jonathan Mason, who scored with a sublime left-footed shot from just inside the area. Four minutes later, Hadeed was involved again for Fatima when he put on his dancing shoes down the left to evade a number of tackles before a Nelson touch took the ball into the path of Nanton, who applied a clinical finish.

Just a minute later, QRC had the chance to make it 2-2, but winger Jahseem Pierre was unable to get his shot off with Pollard stranded out of his goal. It was a chance the visitors would go on to rue, with an unlucky Theophilus hitting the outside of the post in the 90th minute when a left-side cross dangerously flashed across the goal.

The Royalians fought well, but ultimately fell to their third loss of the season.

At Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, the visiting Signal Hill Secondary (nine points) arguably pulled off the shock of the round when a first-half goal from Immanual Wright saw them edging the third-placed Presentation College San Fernando (18 points) 1-0.

At Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin, reigning national intercol champions St Benedict’s College (15 points) moved one spot up to fifth when they defeated east powerhouse Arima North Secondary 2-0.

At Serpentine Road, St Clair, the sixth-placed St Mary’s College (13 points) scored in the first minute but were ultimately downed by goals from Anest DeSilva and Jahda Riley as Malick Secondary (eight points) got a 2-1 victory to move two places to 11th.

In Westmoorings, St Anthony’s College (ten points) moved up two spots to seventh when they defeated Trinity College East (six points) 4-2, with Jean-Marc Thomas bagging a first-half brace.

Meanwhile, in a battle between relegation-threatened teams in Shaw Park, Tobago, Samuel Marcelle and Varel Wilson found the net to give Scarborough Secondary (five points) their first win of the season – a 2-1 result over the cellar-placed Carapichaima East Secondary (zero points).

The match between Trinity College Moka (six points) and San Juan North Secondary (five points) was called off after 14 minutes due to a waterlogged surface in Moka, Maraval.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Fatima*8*7*1*0*24*10*14*22

Naparima*7*7*0*0*28*1*27*21

Presentation (Sando)*8*6*0*2*17*7*10*18

QRC*9*5*1*3*17*14*3*16

St Benedict's*7*5*0*2*18*8*10*15

St Mary's College*9*3*4*2*26*16*11*13

St Anthony's College*6*3*1*2*20*12*8*10

Arima North*9*2*4*3*15*16*-1*10

Signal Hill*5*3*0*2*15*7*8*9

St Augustine*8*2*3*3*9*22*-13*9

Malick*8*2*2*4*18*19*-1*8

Trinity Moka*7*2*0*5*11*21*-10*6

Trinity East*8*2*0*6*11*30*-19*6

San Juan North*6*1*2*3*12*16*-4*5

Scarborough*8*1*2*5*9*25*-16*5

Carapichaima East*9*0*0*9*6*31*-25*0