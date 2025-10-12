Bera bandit nabbed by cops

- File photo

A 19-year-old bandit was no match for the fitness and swift reaction time of two police officers who nabbed him shortly after he snatched a gold bera (traditional East Indian hand bracelet) from a woman in San Fernando on Saturday.

According to a TTPS press release, the victim was walking along High Street in the vicinity of Scotiabank when she felt someone tug at the gold bera on her left hand.

She turned around and saw a man running away with her bracelet, valued at $5,000. The victim immediately raised an alarm, prompting Cpl Matloo and WPC Cyrus, to dash off after the suspect.

Working in tandem, the officers quickly reached the fleeing bandit and nabbed him. The suspect, of Las Alturas in Morvant, was taken to the San Fernando Police Station, where he remains in custody as investigations continue.

The release did not state if the bera was recovered after the teen was caught.