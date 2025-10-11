Versatility of coconuts

Coconut drops - Wendy Rahamut

If you adore the taste and flavour of coconuts then there are no boundaries as to the uses of this delicious nut. Versatility is its strongest trait, in its young stage we get nutritious and delicious coconut water, a little later on we get both water and coconut jelly and in the final stage we get the dried jelly of the coconut which we use to create delicious sweets, desserts and savoury dishes, not forgetting the sublime coconut milk.

We can find processed coconut in many forms in the supermarket, there is tinned coconut milk, frozen coconut cream and there is coconut milk powder (which needs to be reconstituted before use), but nothing can replace freshly made.

Grated fresh coconut is used in candies, in baking breads and cakes and in savoury dishes. It is also cooked with sugar and used in fillings for tarts.

Coconut milk, or cream is used as an essential ingredient in ice creams, creamy desserts, soups, rice dishes, vegetable dishes, stewed peas and in curries bringing both silken texture and distinct flavour.

TIP: To make coconut milk, crack your dried coconut, drain out any water then open the nut; remove the flesh with a knife, (definite skill is required here). Place in a blender with one cup of hot water, blend until finely grated or pureed. Line a strainer or sieve with a thin tea towel, pour the coconut mixture into this. Now squeeze the milk out of the towel. You should get one cup of milk from one coconut. The coconut husk that remains in the towel should be very dry, if not, squeeze some more.

Classic cassava pone

1 lb cassava

1 dried coconut meat only about 2 cups grated

¼ lb very yellow pumpkin, grated finely

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tbs butter

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp nutmeg

⅛ tsp black pepper

1 tsp Angostura bitters

¼ cup water or more

Preheat oven to 350F.

Peel cassava and grate finely.

Finely grate coconut.

Combine cassava with coconut then add pumpkin.

Add sugar and stir.

Rub in butter then add spices.

Stir together well.

Add bitters and stir, add water.

If mixture seems a little dry add more water.

Mixture should be almost slack in consistency.

Press into a well-greased 9x9 inch baking tin.

Bake for about 45-50 minutes until golden.

Makes one pone.

Coconut fried shrimp with fire and spice orange dip

2 lbs large shrimp, cleaned with tails intact

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tbs coconut milk powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp curry powder

1½ cup milk

2 cups finely shredded fresh coconut`

Vegetable oil.

Marinate shrimp in garlic and salt.

Make a smooth thick batter by combining 1½ cups flour, baking powder, coconut milk powder, salt, curry with milk.

In 2 separate plates put the remaining ½-cup flour and the shredded coconut.

Dredge shrimp in remaining flour, then dip into the batter and then roll in shredded coconut.

Repeat to use up all the shrimp.

Fry the shrimp in hot oil until golden, drain and serve with orange dip.

Makes about 16 pieces

Fire and spice orange dip

1 cup orange marmalade

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

Juice of one orange

½ hot pepper, seeded and minced (optional)

1 tsp Chinese chilli sauce

1 tbs shredded ginger

Combine all the ingredients. Serve with coconut fried shrimp

Coconut drops

3 cups flour

2 ozs butter

1 egg, lightly beaten

½ tsp bitters

3 tsp baking powder

2 tsp cinnamon

½ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup raisins, optional

2 cups finely grated coconut

Glaze

¼ cup hot water

2 tbs sugar

Preheat oven to 350F.

Cream butter and sugar until light and creamy, add egg and beat well, combine all dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture, add coconut and raisins, add a little water if necessary to moisten batter.

Batter should be firm and not soft, too soft or runny a batter will result in drops not holding their shape while baking.

Drop batter by spoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet, bake for 20 to 30 minutes until firm and golden.

Brush with sugar glaze and sprinkle with sugar, return to oven for another 3 minutes or so.

Makes 24 2 inch drops.

rahamut@gmail.com