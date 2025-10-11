TTFA president Kieron Edwards appointed to Fifa Development Committee

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president Kieron Edwards. - Grevic Alvarado

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards has been appointed to Fifa’s Development Committee for the 2025-2029 term. Edwards’ appointment was confirmed after a Fifa Council meeting on October 2, with the TTFA relaying details of the appointment via an October 9 release.

The Fifa Development Committee is responsible for advising and assisting the Fifa Council on strategies and programmes to advance the development of the game around the world, inclusive of infrastructure projects, grassroot initiatives and capacity-building across member associations. Another Trinidadian official, Roxanne Herbert, was appointed to the Fifa Beach Soccer Committee. The appointments of Edwards and Herbert to the respective development and beach soccer committees were among a number of appointments to Fifa’s standing committees, which were made after a consultation process involving the 211 Fifa member associations and the six confederations.

The TTFA release hailed its president’s appointment as “another significant milestone for TT’s football leadership on the global stage.”

Edwards, who was elected TTFA president in April 2024, said, “It’s a tremendous honour to be appointed to Fifa’s Development Committee for the 2025-2029 term.”

He said the opportunity not only reflects personal recognition but also highlights the strides TT is making as a football nation.

“I intend to contribute meaningfully to global football development discussions while ensuring TT continues to benefit from policies and programmes that strengthen the game at every level,” he said.

“I view this as a responsibility to our local football community and to the wider Concacaf region.”

The TTFA congratulated Edwards on his “prestigious” appointment and said it looks forward to the strengthening of relationships with Fifa and its member associations.