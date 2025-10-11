Trinidad and Tobago teams placed in pot two for 2026 Concacaf U-17 qualifiers

TT under-17 men's football team huddle before their Concacaf World Cup qualifier with Sint Maarten at the Estadio Nacional, San Jose, Costa Rica on February 13. - Photo courtesy TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago's men's and women's under-17 football teams have both been placed in pot two of the draws for their respective 2026 Concacaf Under-17 qualifying campaigns, which will begin early next year. The draw for the Concacaf Under-17 Women's qualifiers will be held on October 15, with the men's draw being held roughly a week later on October 21.

Round one of the women's qualifying series towards the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup for 2026 will run from January 24-February 2, with 30 Concacaf member associations being split into six groups as they contest round-robin play. After the round-robin phase, the six group winners and the two-best second-placed teams will advance to the final round where they will join the top-four ranked Concacaf teams Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the US.

Round one matches will be played in venues across Aruba, Bermuda, Curacao and Nicaragua. The TT under-17 women are placed in pot two alongside Bermuda, Cuba, Guatemala, Jamaica and Nicaragua and will be hoping for a favourable draw as they make their push towards a possible spot at the youth World Cup in Morocco.

In the final round of qualifying on their bid to make the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup, TT finished at the bottom of a group that included El Salvador, Honduras and the US.

The men's under-17 qualifying path for the Fifa Under-17 Men's World Cup in 2026 will take on a different look as the 34 member associations will be split into eight groups in a single round of qualifying. These qualifiers will be held from February 3-12 across venues in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, St Vincent and the Grenadines and TT. Each team will face their group opponents once, with the eight group winners automatically qualifying for the World Cup.

For booking their spots to the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Men's World Cup, which will be staged later this year in Qatar, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and the US have been placed in pot one for the upcoming qualifiers. Meanwhile, the TT under-17 men have been placed in pot two alongside Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico.

In Fifa Under-17 Men's World Cup qualifying back in February, TT missed out on a place in this year's World Cup when they lost to group winners Costa Rica in their final group match after registering wins against British Virgin Islands and St Maarten, to go along with a draw with Guyana.