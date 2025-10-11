Sturge mum on Darryl Daniel’s removal as defence head

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge. - File photo

MINISTER of Defence Wayne Sturge cited the public interest to explain him sidestepping an urgent question from the opposition on the recent removal of Darryl Daniel as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in the House of Representatives sitting on October 10.

Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales had asked, “In light of the current state of emergency in TT, can the Minister give the reasons for the sudden termination of the Chief of Defence Staff?”

Sturge merely replied, “Permit me to invoke standing order 27(g).” He then sat, amid the applause of colleagues.

This provision states, “A minister may decline to answer a question if, in his opinion, the publication of the answer would be contrary to the public interest.”

Gonzales, who is opposition chief whip, retorted, “The purpose of this exercise is to get information...”

Government MPs tried to shoot him down but he got the go-ahead from Speaker Jagdeo Singh who allowed him a preface to his question.

Gonzales resumed, “The purpose of urgent questions and questions in this Parliament is to hold the government to account on critical matters of governance in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Mr Speaker, the question was approved for the minister to come and account to the people of TT.”

House Leader Barry Padarath said the standing orders clearly allow a minister to invoke the interest of the public.

Singh said the standing orders allow 15 minutes for urgent questions but also allow a minister to decline to answer if in his opinion the answer would be contrary to the public interest.

He said while a court of law will allow a judge to scrutinise a public interest claim by asking to see the evidence in question, in contrast the standing orders do not allow a speaker to challenge the minister. “It is not for me to second guess the minister. No such power exists.”

On October 8 a Ministry of Defence statement said under the Defence Act, President Christine Kangaloo had revoked the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel and appointed Coast Guard Commander Captain Don Polo on the advice of the Minister of Defence, Wayne Sturge, after consultation with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The ministry said the decision to end Daniel’s service was made after lengthy deliberations and mature consideration. The termination would not adversely affect the operational effectiveness of the defence force, the statement had added. Daniel was appointed CDS in March 2019 and had two extensions in office.

Polo, the next most senior officer in the defence force, has two years left in service.