Scrap dealers’ president awaits licence extension

President of the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson. - File photo

AHEAD of the national budget presentation set for October 13, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) Allan Ferguson is reminding all scrap dealers that they have not received any official communication from the authorities regarding the extension of their licences.

“Our licences will be expiring on Monday (October 13), and if we do not get the extension, then we will have to shut down all scrap yards. That means the scrap industry will be on a halt until government issues us an extension,” Ferguson told Newsday via WhatsApp on October 9.

“As it is today, we have not received an extension. I hope that the government understands that around this time, coming to the Divali season, people throw out a lot of stuff that the recyclers pick up, and also going into the Christmas season, we receive a lot of items.”

Ferguson added that he hopes government officials understand the importance of the extension to the survival of the industry.

He emphasised that the government officials would recognize the need for their assistance in extending the process.

“I do not expect them to treat us as the last government treated us. This is an industry that employs thousands and thousands of people. We hope that they would understand that this industry needs to keep going because we help out the environment.”