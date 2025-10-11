Roman Catholics mark Jubilee of Hope

Archbishop Jason Gordon addresses the Hope Festival audience at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya. - Photos courtesy Catholic Media Services Ltd

CATHOLICS in Trinidad and Tobago are celebrating the Jubilee of Hope this weekend.

The activities run from October 10-12 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

The theme of the festival is Hope in Christ, emphasising the Jubilee Year's message of renewal, reconciliation, and the church's pastoral mission to bring hope to all.

The festival kicked off on October 10 with a Eucharistic procession from the St Charles RC Church in Tunapuna to the Centre of Excellence, in Macoya.

Archbishop Jason Gordon encouraged those attending the Jubilee of Hope to be charitable.

Part of the mission of this festival, the church said, is to gather non-perishable items to give to the poor.

“What we are asking you is when you're coming to the festival to bring some non-perishable items that we will collect and distribute to the poor on behalf of the church.

“How about that? Isn't that beautiful? Because that's part of who we are as Catholics,” Gordon said.

Government ministers Barry Padarath, Kennedy Swaratsingh and Vandana Mohit as well as Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles attended the celebrations on October 11.

Here are some pictures from the event so far.