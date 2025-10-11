For the Love of the Children, a non-profit organisation hosted Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park, San Fernando from September 26-October 5.
Organiser and host, pundit Artma Maharaj said this year’s production embraced an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious theme, reminding audiences of the duty to protect b oth dharma and the planet
Each night featured different guests including Justice Frank Seepersad, Rana Mohip and Arvind and Amish Ramnarine. On the final night Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development attended the event as the community gathered to celebrate the triumph of good over evil at the grand show.
