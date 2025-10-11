N Touch
Features

Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park

From left: Yogishwar Persad as Hanuman ji, Shane Singh as Lakshman, centre, and Dave Basdeo as Shri Ram lead the charge at the climatic burning Ravan at Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park on October 5 -
From left: Yogishwar Persad as Hanuman ji, Shane Singh as Lakshman, centre, and Dave Basdeo as Shri Ram lead the charge at the climatic burning Ravan at Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park on October 5 -

For the Love of the Children, a non-profit organisation hosted Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park, San Fernando from September 26-October 5.

Organiser and host, pundit Artma Maharaj said this year’s production embraced an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious theme, reminding audiences of the duty to protect b
oth dharma and the planet

Each night featured different guests including Justice Frank Seepersad, Rana Mohip and Arvind and Amish Ramnarine. On the final night Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development attended the event as the community gathered to celebrate the triumph of good over evil at the grand show.

The burning of Ravana lit up the skies at Palmiste Park on the final night of Ramleela on October 5. -

Pundit Artma Maharaj, left, welcomes Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development at Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park organised by For the Love of the Children Non-Profit Organization.
-

Vivek Ramkhelawan, left, Dhruv Ramsaran, Reyad Balladin, and Krtvya Sage Deonarine enjoy their moment on stage as the princes of Ayodhya are born and shown as toddlers during Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park, hosted by For the Love of the Children. -

On the opening night of Ramleela 2025 at Palmiste Park, Veer Dabiesingh as Lord Vishnu, Nivedh Hajaree as Lord Brahma, and Cade Boodoosingh as Lord Shiva, together with Pundit Visham Maharaj, bless the production as the story of how Shri Ram descended to earth was reenacted. -

Led by Pundit Artma Maharaj, cast members of Ramleela 2025 gather after a powerful performance at Palmiste Park. -

Comments

"Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park"

More in this section