Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park

From left: Yogishwar Persad as Hanuman ji, Shane Singh as Lakshman, centre, and Dave Basdeo as Shri Ram lead the charge at the climatic burning Ravan at Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park on October 5 -

For the Love of the Children, a non-profit organisation hosted Ramleela celebrations at Palmiste Park, San Fernando from September 26-October 5.

Organiser and host, pundit Artma Maharaj said this year’s production embraced an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious theme, reminding audiences of the duty to protect b

oth dharma and the planet

Each night featured different guests including Justice Frank Seepersad, Rana Mohip and Arvind and Amish Ramnarine. On the final night Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development attended the event as the community gathered to celebrate the triumph of good over evil at the grand show.