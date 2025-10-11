Presbyterian Board: Only Christian celebrations in our secondary schools

Former government minister Surujrattan Rambachan. - File

REPORTS that the Presbyterian Church will not be allowing non-Christian religious observances at secondary schools run by the Presbyterian Board of Education have drawn ire from former works and infrastructure minister Surujrattan Rambachan, and former Naparima College teacher Jamwant Maharaj.

In a circular to administrators of the five Presbyterian secondary schools – Hillview College, Naparima College, Naparima Girls’ High School, Iere High School and St Augustine Girls’ High School – the Presbyterian Board said:

“Only Presbyterian denominational celebrations, (for) example Easter, Christmas and other related doctrinal celebrations would be allowed on the church-school compound. All other non-Presbyterian religious celebrations would take the format of educational observances.

“The Board in its collaborative effort to ensure our students gain information regarding celebrations observed by our brothers and sisters in our multi-religious/multi- cultural society recommends that all planned observance agendas shall be forwarded the Board of Education for review prior to its observance. A prescribed format for each observance will be communicated on an individual basis.”

The circular continued with the reasoning behind the edict.

“As a Presbyterian secondary school, we must adhere to the ethos of the Presbyterian Church of TT. As such, no prayer that diminishes the sovereignty of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, or non-biblical text that is not deemed sacred to our Christian ideals, shall be promoted within our compound.”

The board thanked the administrators for their understanding in this sensitive matter, "...and remind all those in the employ of our church school, that any observance along with other religious ideologies are limited to an educational purpose, as to prevent the eroding of our institution's religious beliefs, practices and culture. Please be guided accordingly.”

'IT IS BEING

MISINTERPRETED'

Contacted by Newsday on October 10, the Presbyterian Board of Education's general secretary Gary Samai said the letter was being misinterpreted.

“It’s a Presbyterian school and the letter didn’t deny any other religious denomination the opportunity to be able to be taught. It’s an educational institute but it’s also a church organisation.

“People need to read it and see that we do embrace multi-culturalism, but it has be in an observance where it’s educational. It’s an educational institute where all our students have the benefit to be educated about different religious denominations and their practices. We will only stick with the cultural aspect as we can only do that on the church compound.”

Samai said the educational aspect of Christianity was also taught at the school.

In a release on its Facebook page on October 10, the board said, “The Presbyterian Secondary Schools' Board of Education (PSSBE) under the Presbyterian Church of TT (PCTT), in its collaborative effort, will ensure our students gain information regarding celebrations observed by our brothers and sisters in our multi-religious/multi- cultural society.

“The PSSBE and the PCTT welcome the observance of all celebrations observed by our multi-religious/multicultural society once it does not diminish the sovereignty of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“Cultural observances are being held in all of our institutions. At Naparima College, their observance will be held on October 14, 2025.”

MINISTRY RESPONDS

In response to questions from Newsday, the Education Ministry in a statement on October 10, said it acknowledges the board’s position with respect to religious observances at the five Presbyterian secondary schools.

“The board has indicated that while it will not permit the full religious worship rituals of other faiths within these schools, it remains committed to supporting and celebrating the cultural customs and national diversity that reflect the spirit of unity and mutual respect among all religious groups.

“The Ministry of Education continues to encourage all denominational school boards to promote understanding, tolerance and inclusion by accommodating the religious and cultural customs and national diversity that reflect the spirit of unity and mutual respect among all religious groups and the religious and cultural diversity that exists within our national school system, as is practised in government schools.”

The ministry said at the same time, it underscored the importance of respecting the philosophical and religious boundaries of each faith, “ensuring that the principles of mutual respect and coexistence remain central to the educational environment.”

Rambachan asked in a Facebook post on October 10, “Would someone confirm or deny whether the Presbyterian schools are saying no to Divali celebrations in their schools? If true what is the rationale for their decision? Don’t Hindu students have a right to religious freedom?”

Divali is celebrated with a national holiday, which this year, is on October 20.

Former Naparima College teacher Jamwant Maharaj said he was disappointed that the board, as he put it, had put a stop to Divali celebrations at the college.

“The Indian Cultural Club (ICC) was formed in the year 1976 and was granted full permission by all past principals, from Dr Allan McKenzie to Dr Michael Dowlath (current education minister) to celebrate this national festival.

"The club has always adhered to the instructions to not conduct Hindu rituals during the programme, hence the programme was mainly cultural.

“The ICC is the only club which functioned continuously for the past 49 years. There are many Hindu students and several teachers at the college who support the college in all areas. The breaking of this tradition will demoralise the students and staff tremendously," Maharaj said.

He added that when the college began having Christmas concerts, the then administration sought the ICC to assist and participate in these concerts. "I believe the school board and manager need to be familiar with the history of Naparima College before such decisions are made,” Maharaj said.