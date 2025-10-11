'Pres' tackle St Anthony's in RBC Royal Slam Basketball

The second weekend of action in the RBC Royal Slam College Basketball Tournament will jump off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua from October 11 when a pair of intriguing matches are held.

From 4 pm, south powerhouse Presentation College (San Fernando) will play northern school St Anthony’s College, with Queen’s Royal College and St Francis College doing battle from 5 pm. Meanwhile, St Francis will be back in action again from 4 pm on October 12 when they face the powerful Fatima College team which started the seven-team tourney with a bang on October 5 when they breezed past Holy Cross College 118-72 in a blowout. Idriis Martin (26 points, seven steals) and Zachary Julien (25 points, eight steals) combined for 51 points for the boys from Mucurapo Road.

In the other match on the opening weekend, Presentation were just edged out 94-91 by St Mary’s College despite a brilliant 42-point and 16-rebound performance from Michael McCarthy.

This is the inaugural staging of the Royal Slam tourney which is being jointly hosted by Next Level Performance TT and the TT Schools Basketball Association.

The seven teams competing in the Royal Slam College Basketball tourney are: Fatima College; Holy Cross College; Presentation College (San Fernando); QRC; St Anthony’s College; St Francis College and St Mary’s College.