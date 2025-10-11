Opposition abandons Ag CoP motion it supported

I SO RULE: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Jagdeo Singh rules on an objection raised by the Opposition during debate on Friday. PHOTO BY GREVIC ALVARADO - GREVIC ALVARADO

IT WAS a long and fiery debate that ended with Opposition MPs walking out on the very motion which they initially indicated they would support – that of the appointment of Junior Benjamin as Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) and the promotion of ACP Kurt Simon to Acting Deputy Commissioner.

Both officers have previously held these posts, making the move not unprecedented.

Yet, it was not the appointments themselves but the surrounding circumstances of the debate that ignited a contentious exchange in Parliament.

The debate, on October 10, quickly descended into heated back-and-forths, with frequent objections raised and Speaker Jagdeo Singh getting a good workout as he had to rise repeatedly to intervene and douse the flames of contention among MPs.

The acting appointments became necessary as incumbent CoP Allister Guevarro and DCP Suzette Martin are scheduled to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference from October 18-21 in Denver, Colorado.

MP for Arouca/Maloney Marvin Gonzales, during his contribution, focused not on the qualifications of Benjamin or Simon, but on the timing of their appointments.

He criticised the absence of both CoP Guevarro and DCP Martin, whose absence will span October 16-22.

“There are pressing issues in this country, issues that should have been taken into account before allowing senior police officers to leave the jurisdiction during such a critical time,” Gonzales said.

He reminded the House that the state of emergency (SoE) was declared by the same CoP whose absence is now being facilitated.

Gonzales warned this was “not business as usual” citing 72 murders since the SoE was declared, including a triple homicide on October 9.

While reaffirming the Opposition’s support for Benjamin and Simon, he insisted government needed to justify the timing and procedure behind the leave approval, especially during an SoE.

“This isn’t about obstruction: it’s about responsibility and governance,” he said.

HOT AIR IN THE CHAMBER

In response, Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath, hit back at Gonzales, referencing his contribution as being similar to "hot air in a bag."

Referencing Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander blowing air into a plastic bag – as he was making his way into the Red House earlier on October 10 – and telling reporters to give the bag to Gonzales, Padarath quipped: “The hot air seems to have escaped that bag and entered this chamber!”

Padarath insisted law enforcement would not be compromised during the top cop's absence.

“I want to assure the nation while the commissioner and deputy are abroad, this government will continue to deliver progress in crime fighting. The commissioner will not be on a golf course while murders occur.”

That remark prompted MP for St Ann’s East, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, to rise with an objection under Standing Order 48(1), relevance.

“Speaking about a golf course in relation to an acting appointment, is that relevant,” she asked.

Speaker Singh ruled her objection did not apply. “All the member is saying is that the commissioner remains engaged,” Singh said.

Padarath continued, insisting the travel was for strategic purposes, to strengthen the TTPS through international partnerships.

“This is not a holiday. This is about securing institutional changes that will benefit the people of TT in digital security, officer welfare, and crime prevention.”

Despite further objections from Gadsby-Dolly, who complained of repetition and improper motives, under Standing Orders 48(1), 48(6), and 55(1)(b), Singh consistently ruled her objections to be be out of order.

“This is a narrow issue,” he said, urging the House to move forward.

PNM SLAMS

SPEAKER

Padarath acknowledged crime statistics were not yet where the government wanted them to be but claimed they were trending downward. “There has been a drop in homicides and other serious crimes.”

He also announced the government, in a bid to ensure transparency, would return to Parliament in 60 days to table a written update on measures implemented during and after the acting period and the continuity of critical police operations and process improvements identified during the transition.

“This is our commitment to citizens,” he said.

Padarath continued accusing the Opposition of “sanctimonious hypocrisy”, suggesting they had sat “quietly” under previous administrations that never offered such accountability.

“Today, this government is saying, in 60 days, we will report to the Parliament. That’s how we measure performance.”

It was at this point, that the Opposition MPs got up and left the chamber while Government MPs hooted and jeered as the MPs left.

After Homeland Security Minister Alexander brought debate to an end, the remaining MPs called for a division when it came to vote on the motion. The chamber saw the Govt MPs all declare "present...aye" as they voted in favour of the motion giving life to Benjamin and Simon's acting appointments.

In a subsequent release, the PNM declared, "Enough is enough!" It explained its decision to walk out was due to a pattern of "biased and prejudicial behaviour” from the House Speaker.

“The pattern of unfair treatment and rulings has continued unchecked and unaddressed,” the release said. “It is now beyond question to unbiased observers that the current Speaker has failed in his duty to act impartially.”

“The Speaker routinely overlooks inappropriate behaviour from Members of the Government…while Opposition Members are met with repeated interruption and censure.”

“The Parliament belongs to the people, not to any political party or presiding officer,” the release concluded.