National powerlifting team picked for North American Regional Bench Press Champs

TT powerlifter Kezia Hunte in the groove at the 2025 North American Powerlifting Federation/Pan American Regional Championships. Photo courtesy TT Powerlifting Federation -

The Trinidad and Tobago Powerlifting Federation (TTPF) has named a ten-member team that will represent TT at the North American Powerlifting Federation (NAPF) Regional Bench Press Championships in Panama City, Panama, from October 22-25. The team was confirmed via an Instagram post by the TTPF on October 7.

The team includes impressive female lifters Deresay Alleyne (84kg open) and Kezia Hunte (76kg open), both of whom medalled for TT at the NAPF/Pan Am Regional Championships which were held in the Cayman Islands from July 26-August 2. Hunte landed gold in the 76kg open category at the NAPF/Pan Am Regional Champs, with Alleyne bagging silver in her 84kg open category. Alleyne was the overall female winner at the inaugural National Bench Press Championships, which were held in June.

Alleyne and Hunte aside, TT will also be represented at the regional bench press championships by Rondel Hunte (120kg open), who emerged as the overall male winner at the National Bench Press Championships. The team also includes Sabir Abdul-Malick (83kg open), Shay Grant (59kg open), Crelan Mason (74kg open), Shaquille Nelson (105kg open), as well as the masters pair of Dale Hosten (93kg) and Orion Williams (105kg). The competing TT contingent will be rounded off by junior Keshav Maharaj, who will compete in the 83kg category.

Marlon Belfon, who competed in the masters category in NAPF/Pan Am Regional Champs in the Cayman Islands, will serve as the team’s coach in Panama, with Gabre McTair joining the contingent as a referee.

At the International Powerlifting Federation World Classic Junior Powerlifting Champs in September, national champion Joseph McDonald set a new world junior record in the bench press category on his way to seizing gold in the 120kg weight class.