Missing businessman’s body found

Imraz “Clubs” Ali. -

THE body of missing Charlieville businessman Imraz “Clubs” Ali was discovered off a precipice on North Coast Road on October 11, Newsday understands.

Police have three suspects in custody, one of whom allegedly confessed to the kidnapping and murder and directed investigators to the location where Ali’s body was disposed of.

Officers are said to be at the scene currently, trying to retrieve the body.

Ali, 60, went missing on September 4. He disappeared after doing a business transaction that day.

More on this as it becomes available.