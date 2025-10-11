Leaders Fatima, 'Naps' look to keep unbeaten SSFL records going

Fatima College’s Jaheem Bailey (C) tries to pass St Mary’s College’s Joshua Miguel (L) during their Secondary Schools Football League premiership match, on September 27. - Lincoln Holder

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division reigning champs Fatima College (19 points) will aim to extend their slim one-point lead atop the 2025 table on October 11 when they face fellow north zone team Queen’s Royal College (16 points) in a duel between the teams that contested last season’s north zone intercol final. All eight premier division matches will kick off at 3.30 pm.

With Fatima one of two teams still unbeaten in this year’s SSFL top flight, they will hope to stretch that streak to eight games when they face the Royalians from the comfort of their home turf on Mucurapo Road, Mucurapo. Not only will the fourth-placed QRC be aiming to get revenge for their penalty shootout loss to Fatima in the 2024 north intercol finale, but they will also be tasked with curtailing the threat of former standout striker Phillip Nelson, who has now joined the Fatima ranks. Nelson aside, Fatima have attacking options such as playmaker Seth Hadeed, striker Jeremai Nanton and flankers Jahaem Bailey and Josiah Fernandes, who have helped them score 22 goals in seven matches. QRC aren’t light on the attacking front either, and will likely rely on the trickery and guile of winger Jasai Theophilus, who bagged a brace in his school’s 4-1 victory over St Augustine Secondary on October 8.

With a victory, QRC will go level on points with Fatima and possibly climb into the top three.

At Lewis Street, San Fernando, south powerhouse team Naparima College (18 points), who have won all of their six games so far this season, will do battle with the eighth-placed St Augustine (nine points). Naparima were inactive on the last match day as their clash with St Benedict’s College was postponed, enabling Fatima to assume top spot on the 16-team table. After a short break, the second-placed “Naps” will want to return to their dominant ways and maintain that perfect record.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, the league’s top scorer Isaiah Jacob will look to add to his staggering 13-goal tally when the third-place Presentation College San Fernando (18 points) take on a Signal Hill Secondary (six points) team, which has only played four games so far this season. On the last match day, Jacob scored a silky hat-trick as the “Pres Lions” defeated St Mary’s College.

On Serpentine Road, St Clair, Malick Secondary (five points) will play the fifth-placed St Mary’s (13 points), who will be keen to return to winning ways after falling prey to Presentation’s Jacob. At Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin, national intercol holders St Benedict’s (12 points) will meet Arima North Secondary (ten points) in a mid-table battle between the teams occupying the sixth and seventh places.

In Moka, Maraval, the 11th-placed Trinity College Moka (six points) will face the 14th-placed San Juan North Secondary (five points) in a matchup between two teams in desperate need of points, with the ninth-placed St Anthony’s College (seven points) entertaining the 12th-placed Trinity College East (six points) in Westmoorings.

Meanwhile, in a bottom-of-the-table match, Scarborough Secondary (two points) will take on the cellar-placed Carapichaima East Secondary (zero points) as both teams continue their hunt for a maiden win this season.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Fatima*7*6*1*0*22*9*13*19

Naparima*6*6*0*0*20*1*19*18

Presentation (Sando)*7*6*0*1*17*6*11*18

QRC*8*5*1*2*16*12*4*16

St Mary's College*8*3*4*1*25*14*11*13

St Benedict's*6*4*0*2*16*8*8*12

Arima North*8*2*4*2*15*14*1*10

St Augustine*7*2*3*2*9*14*-5*9

St Anthony's College*5*2*1*2*16*10*6*7

Signal Hill*4*2*0*2*14*7*7*6

Trinity Moka*7*2*0*5*11*21*-10*6

Trinity East*7*2*0*5*9*26*-17*6

Malick*7*1*2*4*16*18*-2*5

San Juan North*6*1*2*3*12*16*-4*5

Scarborough*7*0*2*5*7*24*-17*2

Carapichaima East*8*0*0*8*5*29*-24*0