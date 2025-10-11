Kkwabaegi House introduces: Doughnuts with a twist

Shyanne Antoine says when she discovered Korean twisted doughnuts, she was instantly drawn to them as they are not your ordinary doughnut. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Indulgent, delightful, irresistible – that's how Shyanne Antoine describes her newest venture – The Kkwabaegi House. At just 21 years old, Antoine of Arima is juggling motherhood, studies in accounting and a budding food endeavour that has already begun to turn heads across TT. Her specialty? Korean twisted doughnuts or

kkwabaegi – a treat that is as eye-catching as it is delicious.

She told Newsday that she was inspired to start making the doughnuts as she always loved baking and creating treats that feel special. “When I discovered Korean twisted doughnuts, I was instantly drawn to them – they’re not your ordinary doughnut. I wanted to bring something fresh, exciting and different to Trinidad – something we don’t usually see on the local food scene.”

She further explained that her true goal was to introduce a taste of global food culture while adding our own, local twist, making it something both unique and familiar for Trinis to enjoy. “It’s about giving people more than just a sweet treat – it’s an experience,” she emphasised.

Unlike the familiar round doughnuts sold locally, Antoine’s creations are hand-twisted, light and fluffy with a slight chewiness inside and a crisp exterior. “Our Korean twisted doughnuts are recognisably different by its shape, flavour, light airy texture and fun toppings. It’s fun to eat and even more eye-catching,” she said.

Her journey started two years ago while she was selling home-made bread. A simple recipe search led her to a video of the doughnuts being made and she was hooked. “I love being creative and making unique things,” she shared.

Antoine said the process to make the doughnuts is “a true labour of love” and by the way she described the process, it was evident that she does it out of pure passion.

“It all starts with carefully mixing and kneading the dough until it’s soft and elastic. After that, the dough rests – this step is key, because it allows it to rise and develop that light, fluffy texture we all crave. Once it’s ready, we hand-roll and twist each piece. They’re then fried to golden perfection, giving them that slightly crisp outside while staying pillowy soft inside.”

She related that the real fun begins when she coats and tops them with classic cinnamon sugar and other playful flavours like cookie crumble, sprinkles or coconut. “Every doughnut is crafted with care, so when you bite into one, you’re tasting not just sweetness, but the artistry behind the twist.”

While she loves it, the work, however, is more demanding than traditional doughnuts. “Shaping is the big difference – instead of cutting out simple rings, each doughnut has to be rolled, twisted and shaped by hand. That’s extra time and effort and no shortcuts. Frying is also more delicate, since you have to make sure the twist cooks evenly all the way through without losing its shape,” she explained.

Questioned on the response by the pubic to these doughnuts she admitted that it has been amazing. “Persons from all over Trinidad have been enquiring and purchasing and we are seeing a growing demand” she said. “Seeing that it is a new product that not many are familiar with, I would say it’s demand is slow but steady.”

With orders every weekend Antoine operates on a pre-order system, taking orders Sunday to Friday for weekend pickups in Piarco or deliveries. Pop-ups, she says, are part of her future plans. Despite the challenges of introducing a completely new product to Trinidad – from raising awareness to managing delicate toppings, she is pleased with the growth of her venture.

Her target includes young adults seeking trendy, Instagram-worthy treats, families looking for fun snacks and adventurous foodies. To adapt to local tastes while keeping the authenticity of the Korean tradition, Antoine experiments with tropical-inspired toppings and fillings, hinting at future fusions.

The venture has already expanded with the addition of Korean butter rolls, which she describes as “soft, fluffy bread rolls with a golden exterior and a rich, buttery surprise inside.” Some are even filled with sausage and cheese, with more variations on the horizon. Looking ahead, Antoine envisions a storefront, collaborations with cafes and restaurants and establishing her doughnuts as a staple dessert.

For her, the most rewarding part has been the joy her creations bring to others. She stated, “We take a lot pride in what we do and a lot of hard work and sacrifice goes into building our brand and product, so we’re most elated to know and hear that persons are enjoying what we make.”

Asked how she envisions the Korean twisted doughnut trend growing in Trinidad over the next few years she said confidently, “Usually trends phase out but this one is definitely here to stay as we’re always going to keep it fresh, fun and trendy. Over the next few years, I envision our doughnuts being a must-have dessert and weekend treat…something everyone knows and loves.”