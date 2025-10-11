Keshorn's coach passes on expertise at SporTT workshop

Coach Ismael Lopez Mastrapa shows participants the shot put technique at a Throws Workshop, hosted by the elite athlete wellbeing unit of the Sport Company of TT at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field, Mucurapo, on October 4. - Photos courtesy SPORTT

ISMAEL Lopez Mastrapa, who has coached Keshorn Walcott to Olympic and World Championship javelin gold medals, is passing on his knowledge to coaches and physical education teachers at a Throws Coaching Workshop, hosted by the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago’s (SporTT) elite athlete wellbeing unit.

“This three-part workshop aims to strengthen local coaching capacity by delivering practical understanding of throws techniques across the four disciplines – discus, javelin, shot put and hammer – and how to effectively coach athletes in each,” the SporTT Facebook page said.

Over 30 coaches and teachers are participating in the workshop, which began on September 28 with the first of three sessions. Mastrapa, SporTT’s lead athlete coach development officer, tackled theory in the first session.

He broke down the foundations of coaching throws, from technique to training design.

On October 4, the first of two practical sessions took place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field. Participants stepped on the field to apply what they learnt in the classroom.

“This three-part workshop is equipping coaches and teachers with the right tools so they can pass it on to the next generation of young athletes, ages 12-14, now stepping into the sport.”

Mastrapa coached Walcott to his first senior gold medal on the global stage at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Four years later, under Mastrapa’s guidance again, Walcott earned bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

After many attempts, Walcott secured a World Championship medal, bringing home gold when he competed at the 2025 games in Tokyo.

The final session of the workshop will be held on October 11 at Hasely Crawford training field.