IR expert: Change coming to Venezuela with Nobel prize

Venezuela's Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado who was awarded the Nobel Peace prize on Friday. FILE PHOTO -

The recent award of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela's opposition leader María Coria Machado could usher in change in the South American country, international relations experts predict.

Machado was selected by the Norwegian Nobel Prize Committee on October 10 for what it said was her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

Former Institute of International Relations at the University of the West Indies director Professor Anthony Bryan and University of Alberta professor Andy Knight agree that the award lends further credibility to Machado's opposition to the Nicholas Maduro administration, which is not recognised by many countries, including the United States.

"The Nobel Prize committee recognised Machado's efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Venezuela and to do so peacefully. This award could increase pressure on the Maduro regime from the international community to allow the Opposition in Venezuela to make its case to the population and to allow for a truly free and fair election in that country," Prof Knight said.

"Now, Machado's struggle for democracy and human rights in Venezuela will be given a greater spotlight, and through this Prize, she will be portrayed as a symbol of hope and resistance against authoritarianism. I see it as strengthening her position as a leader of a fractured opposition. It might also inspire more Venezuelans to join her movement to end the Maduro regime."

The Norwegian Nobel Prize committee cited Machado's ongoing efforts in the country, which it said evolved from a relatively democratic and prosperous country to a brutal, authoritarian state that is now suffering a humanitarian and economic crisis.

Candidates for the prize are kept secret for 50 years as part of the tradition, but US President Donald Trump has had his eyes set on this year's award. In July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump for the prize, although submissions closed on January 31, days after Trump assumed his second term in office.

While Professor Bryan did not believe the award would impact the ongoing tensions between Venezuela and the US, he thinks it would make Trump jealous. Professor Knight, however, felt it could play a role.

"Change could come to Venezuela as a result of the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado. But with Trump seemly bent on imposing militaristic regime change in Venezuela, the Peace Prize might be viewed by Trump as an irritant that gets in the way of his more nefarious designs," Knight said.

White House communications director Steven Cheung accused the Committee of placing "politics over peace."

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," Cheung said in a post on X.

As evidence for deserving the award, Trump and his supporters said he ended seven wars in his first nine months of assuming office and in his previous term. Trump was also instrumental in a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Israel and Hamas earlier this week.

Reacting to the news on X, Machado partly dedicated the award to Trump, saying: "I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!"

"We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy."

A CNBC report said Trump called Machado to congratulate her.