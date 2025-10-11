India in full control after day two of 2nd Test vs Windies

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the second day of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on October 11. - AP PHOTO

HOSTS India continued to show their dominance in their two-match Test series against the West Indies and will take a 378-run lead into the third day's play of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on October 12, after a strong display on day two on October 11.

Resuming from their overnight score of 318 for two, the hosts lost opener Yashavi Jaiswal (175) via the run out route in only the second over of the day after he added two runs to his overnight score. However, after the mix-up with Jaiswal, captain Shubman Gill (129 not out) found stable partners in Nitish Reddy (43) and wicket-keeper/batsman Dhruv Jurel (44 not out) as India got to an imposing score of 518 for five before declaring. Gill, who struck 16 fours and two sixes in his knock, put on 91 for the fourth wicket with Reddy before the latter was caught on the long-on boundary by Jayden Seales to give spinner Jomel Warrican (three for 98) his third scalp.

Gill then added 102 for the fifth wicket with Jurel before the latter was bowled by Windies captain Roston Chase (one for 83) to signal the India declaration.

In their first turn at the crease, several West Indies batsmen got starts, but that did little to take away the home team's control in the contest as the Men in Maroon ended the day on 140 for four. Opening batsman John Campbell made just ten before he was freakishly caught at forward short leg by Sai Sudharsan off the bowling of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (three for 37). Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) then stitched together a 66-run partnership for the second wicket with Alick Athanaze (41) before he was dismissed by Jadeja shortly after surviving an lbw scare.

With the Windies on 87 for one at one stage, they had a far from ideal end to the final session as Athanaze and Chase (duck) were dismissed in quick succession to see the visitors slipping to 107 for four. Shai Hope (31 not out off 46 balls) and Tevin Imlach (14 not out) then took the Windies to stumps without further damage. Hope and Imlach will need to put on a substantial partnership if West Indies are to firstly avoid the follow-on and then bat their team back into this match.

Day three will bowl off from 12 am on October 12.

Summarised Scores:

INDIA – 518 for five declared (Yashavi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WEST INDIES – 140 for four (Alick Athanaze 41, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 34, Shai Hope 31 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 3/37). India lead by 378 runs.