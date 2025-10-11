Imale Ogun, Mother Lakshmi – open the way for us

Dara E Healy -

DARA E HEALY

HUMANITY. It means quite literally, all the people in the world. In this moment, the meaning that matters most is the one that reflects on the completeness of what it means to be human. This interpretation of humanity envisions the qualities of compassion, empathy and care at the forefront of our understanding.

With this in mind, we are in the midst of an extraordinary weekend, as significant numbers of our community commemorate the Ogun Festival and Divali. Will the energies of prayer and celebration move us closer to a better comprehension of what it means to be human?

Traditionally, we associate Divali with the lighting of deyas, cleaning and painting of our homes and yards and the sharing of delicious food. This year the National Council of Indian Culture is asking us to delve deeper into our understanding of the Festival of Divali with the chosen theme of Loka Sangraha – Welfare of the World.

We were privileged to attend one of the nights of yagna (prayer) at which Pandita Geeta Vaahini, president of the Hindu Prachaar Kendra, was the main celebrant. Through readings, songs and explanations, Geeta shared the importance of this theme and the ways in which we can embody it.

Essentially, we all have a responsibility to care for others in our community, to make decisions that impact the greater good and to foster social harmony. These are fundamental to the ethos of Mother Lakshmi, the goddess associated with Divali.

So, while we enjoy lighting deyas, it is important to remember that this act recalls the placing of lights in the community to welcome home Lord Ram and Sita after Lord Ram defeated Ravan and freed Mother Sita. The defeat of Ravan represents courage, overcoming of self-doubt, betrayal and other life challenges. Loka Sangraha emphasises that to achieve victory over adversity, it is essential that we work together.

Such values are part of the ethos of Ogun, warrior god in the pantheon of Ifa/Orisa deities. Imale (universal force) Ogun clears our path of obstacles as he wields his mighty cutlasses. However, the clearing is only facilitated through personal responsibility, resilience and adhering to the values grounded in Ifa/Orisa principles.

Ogun is described as owner of the house of money, but this does not mean that one does not exercise prudent financial management. Ogun, god of iron and steel, will protect us from harm on the roads, but this does not mean that we will drive recklessly and without care for others.

Critically, Ogun represents creativity, resilience and technology. As such, the steelpan is recognised by the Ifa/Orisa community as one of the ultimate symbols of the relevance of Ogun to our world. Elders from Laventille, East Port of Spain and surrounding areas tell stories that the early explorations of pan were nurtured in the ancient Orisa

iles or yards.

The Ogun Festival, which also began this week, focused so far on the themes of generational wealth for people of African heritage, as well as honouring the ancestors. In both Hinduism and Ifa/Orisa belief systems, veneration of ancestors is fundamental to maintaining connectivity in the circle of life – that is, between the living, the unborn and those who have transitioned. This belief in the nexus between worlds is also key to indigenous peoples who commemorate their heritage day on October 14.

At the core, I believe we all want a better country. As Pundit Ravi Ji shared,

Janani Janmbhumi S Cha Svargaad Api Gareeyasi, "Mother and motherland are greater than heaven." Yet, one scholar described Mother Lakshmi’s position of sitting on the lotus as a call to "live in the world, but not to be possessed by the world." Although Ogun Lakaye is the Ogun that is felt across all realms of existence, he is described as Olasonile Fimikimo Bora, the one who has many robes at home but chose instead to cover himself with palm oil.

The prayers that we raise during the various festivals will be heard by the universe. But as we gaze into the flickering lights of the deyas and flambeaux, let us remember that while prayer is necessary, collectively, we must act in ways that will allow Mother Lakshmi and Imale Ogun to open the way for us. This is the only path to reclaiming the humanity and the safer, more functional nation that we so urgently need.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts