Illegal quarry 'boss' falls ill, taken to private hospital

Police vehicles including a mobile detention unit on site at the illegal quarrying plant in Manuel Congo, Guanapo on October 9. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

The man described by police the "main boss" in a multi-million dollar illegal quarrying empire, reportedly fell ill hours after his arrest on October 9, and was allowed to be taken – with a police escort – to a private hospital in north Trinidad for treatment.

The man was among 19 people arrested during a raid by heavily armed police on an illegal quarrying plant in the forests of Manuel Congo, Guanapo. Police sources said they expect to lay charges this weekend against the 19 for illegal quarrying.

A senior police official connected to the investigation told Newsday two suspects, including the "big boss" fell ill shortly after their arrest and were taken to the private hospital, “at their own cost.”

The source added police did not object as this was preferable to the alternative, “Just to maintain that level of security, rather than (taking them to) a big hospital.”

The source said the illnesses weren’t “serious” and the men were discharged at around 11 am on October 10.

The officer said police are acting swiftly and co-ordinating with other agencies as they know they cannot hold the men indefinitely.

“We try to expedite our investigation so we have all the agencies amalgamating today and doing their part. We have some processing to do. It’s a huge scene. So the other agencies are coming to do the quantification of the aggregate and all these kind of things.”

Despite their description of the owner as a “big boss,” police sources said he will not be held via a detention order which is an option available under the state of emergency.

“If we believe that people are a threat to public safety, then we could keep them for 90 days on the preventative detention order. But I don't see these people (held for illegal quarrying) qualifying for that.”

Newsday was told that at least three of the suspects are expected to be charged under section 45 of Minerals Act which prohibits the processing of minerals without a licence.

The offence carries a $500,000 fine and five years imprisonment, on first conviction, and a fine of $700,000 and seven years imprisonment on second conviction.

People and companies found trading in illegally obtained minerals are also barred from bidding on government-funded construction projects. Newsday understands police are expected to remain at the Manuel Congo quarry site as they do not have facilities to store the equipment and vehicles especially as these items may very well be evidence in the prosecution of the 19 suspects.