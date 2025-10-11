Homemade fried doughnuts

Fried doughnuts. Photo courtesy Unicakery -

NAOMI ANDERSON

True story – I actually didn’t like doughnuts until I tried this recipe. Since I’ve already shared a baked doughnut recipe, it only feels right to share one for the fried version. It’s the soft, pillowy texture of these doughnuts that makes all the prep worth it, and there’s just something so satisfying about watching them puff up in the oil, smelling that warm cinnamon and nutmeg filling the kitchen.

At Unicakery, I love teaching recipes like this because they demonstrate how a few simple ingredients and a bit of patience can be combined to create something truly special.

Fried doughnuts

Ingredients

1½ tsp active dry yeast

¾ cup full cream milk (warm, about 110F/43C)

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1 large egg

3 tbsp unsalted butter, softened (about 38g)

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

Oil, for frying

Method

In a small bowl, combine the warm milk, sugar and yeast. Stir gently and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, until it becomes frothy.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Add the softened butter, egg and yeast mixture.

Mix until a soft dough forms, then knead on a lightly floured surface for 6-8 minutes until smooth and elastic.

Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover, and let it rise in a warm spot for 1-1½ hours or until doubled in size.

Roll the dough out to about ½ inch thickness. Use a doughnut cutter (or two round cutters) to shape the doughnuts. Place each piece on a small square of parchment, cover lightly, and rest for 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a deep pot to 350F (175C).

Fry the doughnuts in batches for 1-2 minutes per side, until golden brown.

Remove and drain on paper towels.

While still warm, toss in cinnamon sugar or dip in your favourite glaze.

About the author

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.