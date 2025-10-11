Henry, Spicer filled with pride after scoring maiden Trinidad and Tobago goals

Trinidad and Tobago's Kobi Henry (R) is congratulated by teammate Andre Rampersad after scoring against Bermuda, on October 10, during their Concacaf World Cup qualifying final round match, at the Bermuda National Stadium. - Photo courtesy Concacaf

ELECTRIC winger Tyrese Spicer and central defender Kobi Henry were both beaming with pride after scoring their first international goals for Trinidad and Tobago in a 3-0 win over Bermuda in a Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Bermuda National Stadium in Devonshire on October 10.

Spicer netted his team's second goal in the 30th minute after robbing substitute right back Justin Donawa of possession in Bermuda's defensive third, with the lanky Henry putting the game to bed in the 49th minute after the other goal scorer, Dante Sealy, saw his dipping free kick saved by goalkeeper Dale Eve.

Both Henry and Spicer made their TT debuts this year. The 24-year-old Spicer made his debut away to Cuba in a 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier in March, with the 21-year-old Henry warming to the TT faithful after a bright debut showing against Curacao in Trinidad just last month. Since playing his first game in TT colours, Spicer has been a key player for TT on the left flank with his long-bursting runs and endless energy. These qualities were on full show once again as the Orlando City flanker terrorised the Bermuda defence in tandem with Sealy and stand-in captain Levi Garcia.

"It's been a while (for me to get this goal). I just had to be patient, and I got that goal," said Spicer, who was playing his ninth TT match. "Collectively, as a group, I think this match was a very impactful match in the group. We needed the three points, and our mindset going into the game was very solid. Coach Dwight Yorke just told us (to) be calm, composed, but have that confidence and embrace the moment. I think that's what we did today. We played really well as a group."

TT moved up to four points from three matches, with Curacao (seven points) moving to the group B summit in Concacaf's final round after their 2-0 win over Jamaica on October 10.

"Everything is a work in progress. We're taking it step-by-step. We have the coaching staff to help us with the tactical work behind the scenes. We just have to keep going and putting our (best) foot forward day by day. We'll get that chemistry, bond and just start to look forward to Curacao," Spicer told TT Football Association media, referring to TT's key matchup away to Curacao in Willemstad on October 14.

"I think the (Curacao) game is a massive game. We just have to stay calm and be confident. It's away from home, and it's going to be a tough environment.

"We can't rush it. Everything is about patience and getting the right mindset, honestly. It's an important game. We just have to go out there with the right mind, and I think we can come out with a victory. It's a big ask, but we can (do it)."

Henry and the TT defence had to be attentive early on as Bermuda captain Nakhi Wells had a couple of cracks on goal while winger Deniche Hill started brightly down the left. Bermuda's attacking spark quickly faded, though, and Henry momentarily paused his defensive duties to pop up with a key goal at the other end.

"I'm filled with honour and pride to score for TT. I'm very happy to contribute to the win and get three points, so I feel great," Henry said.

Henry, who represented the US at the under-17, under-19 and under-20 age group levels, briefly summed up the emotions in the journey to playing for TT.

"It's a great feeling of pride and honour to represent this country. I feel great. It's been a really quick (transition), but that's how it goes at the highest level. I'm just happy to contribute again to the team."

Having helped TT to two clean sheets in his first three matches, Henry is eagerly looking forward to the Curacao rematch.

"I think these are the best types of games, the high-stakes games. I think we have a squad that can operate under that pressure.

"We'll approach (the Curacao game) knowing how important it is, but also preparing like another game and making sure we go out there and stick to our habits on and off the ball and get the three points."