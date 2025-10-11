Gymnasts compete for national spots at trials

The TT gymnastics team that won 161 medals at the inaugural Carifta Gymnastics Championships on November 29 and 30., 2024 -

Trinidad and Tobago’s best gymnasts will aim to flip their way into the national team when the TT Gymnastics Federation hosts the Carifta 2025 TT team trials at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on October 11 and 12.

Action will begin at 9 am on October 11 and 10 am on October 12.

The trials will be a rehearsal for many of the athletes as the same venue will host the 2025 Carifta Gymnastics Championships in December, when countries from around the region travel to compete against TT’s best.

TT will aim to repeat their 2024 performance after earning a whopping 80 gold medals, 57 silver and 26 bronze on their way to winning the overall title.

The first edition of the games was held last year in Kingston, Jamaica.

Some of the clubs expected to have athletes competing at the TT trials are Tots and Tumblers, Thema Williams Athletic Academy, Olympia Gymnastics Club and Lee’s Gymnastics Club.