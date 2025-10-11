Government will pay if US attacks

The US Navy warship USS Sampson docks at a port in Panama City on August 30. - FILE/AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The writing is on the wall and it now appears to be just a matter of time before the US military forces assembled in the Caribbean Sea (with blessings from the TT government) strike at land targets in Venezuela in blind pursuit of the restoration of the Monroe Doctrine, and of regime-change in Venezuela.

The ruse that the US military presence in the Caribbean is for combating drug trafficking has convinced none except the short-sighted governments of TT and Guyana.

If war between the US and Venezuela breaks out, the entire Caribbean as well as most of South and Central America will condemn the US strike on Venezuelan territory which provoked the war. The misguided governments of TT and Guyana would then learn to their dismay that Trump took them down a one-way road to an evil destination from which only he hopes to profit.

Trump does not know that Pax Americana is now in permanent decline and that his attack on Venezuela is destined to backfire. The misguided TT government would then pay an enormous price for its foolishness.

IMRAN N HOSEIN

via e-mail