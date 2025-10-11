Good time for fireworks to go silent

- Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Fireworks affect hospitals, doctors' offices, elderly and children's homes, businesses, residential communities, zoos, etc. The Emperor Valley Zoo has spoken about the loud noise levels from fireworks affecting not only animals in the zoo, but pets and their owners/families. There are numerous stories about difficulties.

Within a short time of the start of fireworks, smaller birds begin intense fluttering and die within minutes, and several other animals are visibly traumatised. Dogs "go insane" with the loud echoing noises as they have superior hearing to humans. Can you imagine being unexpectedly blasted with loud noise? People have to try to stabilise their affected animals.

In 2019 the zoo announced in a Facebook post that one of its small male kangaroos sadly passed away from shock and trauma due to fireworks in the Queen's Park Savannah. We citizens must take a stand.

For years there have been public calls for a complete ban on fireworks. However, if this must continue it must be regulated. Only on certain public holidays and at specified times must fireworks be used, for example between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am on Old Year's Night. This will give animal owners time to prepare their pets for the fireworks, rather than be at the unpredictable and unforgivable mercy of others.

Also, fireworks celebrations must be moved away from the social hubs to large, sparsely populated, suitable venues. In 2025 the silent fireworks that only illuminate the sky exist and would be welcomed by the majority of our people – and no doubt the animals. Our animals and the families they are part of cannot continue this way.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail