Five overnight murders take weekly toll to 17

The bar where two men, Derrick Rowley and Shane Fulchan were shot and killed on October 11. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLICE recorded five murders within hours overnight including a double murder in Valencia.

Over the last seven days, 17 people were killed, including two double murders and a triple murder in south Trinidad.

The murder toll for the month now jumps to 20, as compared to 16 for the same period last year.

The murder toll for the year now now stands at 292.

According to police, 490 were murdered for the same period last year.

Two shot dead in Valencia

The latest double murder occurred at a bar along Valencia Old Road, shortly after 1 am.

Reports said two men identified as 26-year-old Derrick Rowley, of San Pedro Extension and 42-year-old Shane Fulchan, of Majack Hill, Valencia.

Reports said Rowley and Fulchan were in the bar when gunmen stormed in and opened fire. Rowley and Fulchan died at the scene, while two other people were injured.

The injured were taken to hospital where they are reportedly in a stable condition.

Man’s throat slit outside Arima MP’s office

Hours earlier, at about 10.30 pm, a 73-year-old man, identified as Stephen “Patches” Lewis, of Guanapo Street, Arima, was fatally stabbed in the neck near the office of Arima MP Pennelope Beckles, the Opposition Leader, at Guanapo Street.

Police were alerted to a report of a man being stabbed near Oceanic Supermarket. When they responded they found the man's body in the car park of the supermarket, which is next to the MP’s office.

Police were told that at about 10 pm, Lewis was at his home when a commotion was heard that sounded like an apparent alteration.

Shortly after, an unidentified man and woman were seen leaving Lewis’ home. Lewis ran out of his house and onto the road, he continued running until he collapsed in the parking lot, eyewitnesses told police.

Wallerfield man shot dead at home

Around the same time, gunmen shot 32-year-old Aledo Roberts, of Granite Street, Wallerfield at his home.

Police said Roberts was sitting in his home when when a white vehicle pulled up in front his house and a masked man entered and shot him several times.

He was taken to the Arima General Hospital by a neighbour, but he died from his wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 10.27 pm.

Murder in Maloney

Another life was taken at about 8 pm on October 10, this time in Maloney.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Kurleigh Simon, of Building 7.

A close female relative of Simon’s said she was walking across Building Eight on the way to Building Five along with Simon and her 12-year-old son at about 8 pm when she heard gunshots and felt a burning sensation in her left calf.

When she turned around she saw Simon lying on the ground gasping for air. He died at the scene.

Police found Simon lying on the pathway leading to Building Eight, with gunshot wounds to his chest, hand and abdomen.