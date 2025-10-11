Dennise Demming celebrates 70 with 7K event

Dennise Demming runs during a recent long-distance event. -

MOST people turning 70 may opt to celebrate with a family gathering, a trip to another country, or a fancy dinner, but not Dennise Demming as she would be hosting a 7K race to mark the milestone.

An avid runner for the past few decades, Demming will host the event on November 16 at 6 am. The race will start at The Harvard Club, which is located around Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair. The route includes going around the Queen’s Park Savannah and along Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook, before heading back to Harvard to complete the distance.

Demming, a member of the TT Road Runners for the past 20 years, said she is getting strong backing, including from her son Dr Keita Demming, who is travelling from Canada for the event.

The goal of the race is to encourage people to focus more on their health.

“In Trinidad, we are not spending enough time on physical fitness,” Demming said. “As a result of that, there are two things we have to consider. One – is we have a high level of non-communicable diseases and because we have a high level of non-communicable diseases, we are in trouble as a society. We have a higher level of deaths and so on. When I saw the number of people, the number of my friends who were ill, overweight and so on, I thought what can I do?”

This encouraged Demming to host a running event.

Also, Demming said people wait too long to start taking their health seriously.

“I am hoping to get 200 people. I am getting good feedback so far, so I just have to keep going.”

The event is open to everyone, not just her family and friends.

At age 40, Demming realised her health was not the best, saying, “her numbers were going in the wrong direction.”

She decided to dedicate more time to exercising, which eventually led her to participate in ten marathons over the years.

“The only way I could change that is by changing my lifestyle and that is what caused me to change my lifestyle and get my numbers in a different direction.”

Demming has competed in marathons overseas – one in Cuba and one in Canada.

People don’t have to be in Trinidad to take part, Demming explained.

“I have friends in England, Canada, Barbados. We are organising virtual races with them. They will do the races at the same time in their country. It is just something in which we are having a lot of fun.”

People willing to support Demming can register at www.raceroster.com.