Creamery Yogurt partners with Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society

Marc Clakre, marketing manager Hadco Ltd, left, Anastasia Pickering, brand manager- Creamery Yogurt and Liza Yunis treasurer, bard of directors, The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society at a press conference announcing a partnership between Creamery Yogurt and the TTCS. -

Creamery Yogurt and the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS) officially announced a new partnership aimed at raising funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.

At a press conference held in Port of Spain, on September 26 representatives from both organisations unveiled an impactful initiative: with every tub of Creamery Yogurt purchased, $0.50 will be donated to the TTCS.

A media release said, this collaboration comes as part of Creamery Yogurt’s broader mission to support causes that directly impact the lives of citizens and underscores the brand’s dedication to fostering healthier communities.

Speaking at the press conference, Anastasia Pickering, brand manager for the Creamery range of products, described the partnership as a natural extension of the brand’s values.

“At Creamery, we believe that wellness extends beyond what’s on the shelf, it’s about nurturing a healthier, stronger society. Partnering with the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society allows us to contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer while encouraging healthier lifestyle choices. Every tub purchased is now more than a delicious treat, it’s a step toward hope, research, and support for those affected by cancer.”

Liza Yunis, treasurer, board of directors of the cancer society said, “The TTCS has been at the forefront of cancer education, screening, and patient support for over five decades and welcomed this initiative with Creamery Yogurt as a significant boost to its ongoing programmes.”

Also addressing the media, Marć Clarke, marketing manager at Hadco Ltd, the local distributor of Creamery Yogurt, highlighted the importance of private–public partnerships in driving social impact: “This initiative reflects what we stand for at Hadco, using our platforms and partnerships to make a positive difference. By supporting the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, we are empowering consumers to join this fight with every purchase, proving that small actions can lead to big change.”

The partnership officially began October 1 and will continue through November 30 with funds raised going directly toward TTCS’s ongoing cancer awareness campaigns, early detection programmes, and patient support services.

For more info visit Creamery Yogurt on Instagram and Facebook or visit their nearest retailer nationwide.